Intellezy Named to 2022 Online Learning Library Companies Watch List

WOBURN, Mass., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellezy, an award-winning training company offering a robust online library of comprehensive and expertly designed eLearning videos, along with custom eLearning content and development services, has been named to the 2022 Online Learning Library Companies Watch List by Training Industry. Training Industry is considered to be the most trusted source of information on the business of learning.

The 2022 Online Learning Library Companies Watch List is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate online learning library providers, representing emerging or unique strengths and capabilities. Intellezy's online learning library contains over 10,000 award-winning videos that comprise hundreds of courses, all of which are continuously and consistently updated to remain current with the latest software updates. Twenty-five titles in Intellezy's extensive video library is currently closed captioned in over 20 languages, with more available later this year.

Intellezy was named to the 2022 Online Learning Library Companies Watch List based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of courses, features, and capabilities.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the online learning library market.

Client and user representation.

Business performance and growth.

Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy, commented on this recognition, stating, "This achievement would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of each and every team member at Intellezy. We are thrilled to have been recognized for our outstanding video library comprised of expertly designed eLearning videos, all of which our team works diligently to keep up-to-date, while simultaneously developing new, in-demand content based on the latest business applications and software. We remain committed to continuously raising the bar for both our eLearning video content and for all of our Learning & Development capabilities."

ABOUT INTELLEZY

With 30+ years of experience, Intellezy is an award-winning learning solutions company that provides a robust online video library, custom eLearning development, blended learning services, and learning and development (L&D) and change management consulting services. Clients effectively train, upskill, and reskill their teams using Intellezy's custom eLearning development services and online video library of 10,000+ lessons that focuses on popular business applications, including M365, Google Workspace, and Adobe Creative Cloud. Intellezy's partner-based approach to training ensures clients realize the full value of their organization's investments. For more information, visit www.intellezy.com or call (781) 224-1113. Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Danielle Seropian

Marketing

dseropian@intellezy.com

781-295-1420

Related Images











Image 1: Training Industry Online Learning Library Award









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment