Pattison Media shakes up Vancouver radio landscape

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattison Media is pleased to announce exciting changes to their Vancouver radio operations. Their signal at 102.7 FM was transformed to their successful NOW!Radio format July 25th, 2022 and the original alternative radio format 102.7 The PEAK is breaking the mold and moving to an all-new HD2 channel.



At 102.7 NOW!Radio, on-air hosts and listeners are at the very center of everything. They call their community “The NOW! Family.” This conversation-based format allows hosts to talk about anything, at any time and the 102.7 NOW!Radio playlist will focus on variety by playing all kinds of music - old and new. Favourite tunes and great conversation, all in one spot, so you will never have to change the station.

Ross Winters, Director of Programming, at Pattison Media, says ‘We’re very excited to bring the NOW!Radio brand to its third market with Vancouver and “conversation radio” to a fourth market joining Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg. Our hosts come with this format experience already and we’re really happy with the on-air line-up as they are key to what makes this format really come to life. It’s been a while since a new kind of radio station launched in Vancouver and we believe that the mix of conversation and music together is a unique offering in a unique city!”

102.7 The PEAK HD2, that many know and love, can be heard on any HD enabled vehicle radio as well as on all the same streaming platforms listeners are used to. Moving away from traditional FM means there is more freedom with the playlist that offers favourite Alternative bands as well as discovering new ones that you won’t hear on most stations. The PEAK’s promise is to bring you closer to the music with indie music features and exclusive experiences like The PEAK Live Lounge, where listeners get up close and personal with the artists.

Ross Winters, shares these comments on The PEAK, “We’re thrilled to keep the independent spirit of 102.7 The PEAK alive and going on HD2 and via streaming. Nowhere in Vancouver is there a station so dedicated to the music vibe and culture of the city as The PEAK. The PEAK is driven by alternative and indie music with a special emphasis on local artists from BC. We’ll give BC artists a big platform for exposure through airplay, the Band of the Month feature, as well as The PEAK Live Lounge experience.”

The PEAK can be found at www.thepeak.fm, on The PEAK App, by asking your smart speaker to play, "The PEAK dot fm", and by tuning to 102.7 HD2 in any HD enabled vehicle radio. For photos, visit www.thepeak.fm/press.

President, Rod Schween, shares, “These changes in Vancouver come at the same time that we are working with Momentum Media Marketing, to further develop and market our attribution product, Validate. This multi-year project is now ready for broadcasters and advertisers to be able to attribute ad exposure to radio via streaming and over the air platforms.” Validate leverages minute-by-minute listening and streaming data and a myriad of other digital data inputs to track listener response to client ad campaigns and provides metrics that clearly illustrate the effectiveness of radio advertising.

Media Contacts Rod Schween Mark Patric President General Manager rod.schween@pattisonmedia.com mark.patric@pattisonmedia.com

About Pattison Media



Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and 3 AM radio stations, 3 television stations and 19 online news portals in 29 different markets. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become one of the largest privately held companies in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.

About Momentum Media Marketing