FileTrail Launches Expanded Partner Program to Improve Client Service and Enable Increased Focus on Product Development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces the launch of a new partner program. The program is designed to improve client service by expanding resources for sales and implementation of FileTrail platforms, increasing value to the partner companies and enabling FileTrail to remain focused on advancing the development of its premier records and IG solutions.



Several premier IT consulting firms serving the U.S. legal market have already signed new partnership agreements with FileTrail, including Affinity Consulting and eSentio Technologies, which join longstanding FileTrail partner InOutsource.

While FileTrail has worked closely with select partners for nearly two decades, the new program expands its global network of sales and implementation specialists. Major legal IT consulting firms and other trusted partners are joining the program to bring industry-leading RM and IG platforms to their suite of offerings. The addition of FileTrail solutions broadens their reach in the markets they serve and within individual client environments, enhancing their knowledge and expertise in an ever-growing, increasingly important and evolving area of business technology.

The new partnerships expand FileTrail’s marketing reach and increase its software implementation resources. The program is intended to further improve client service, bringing more expertise closer to the law firms and other organizations installing FileTrail solutions for added support and improved user adoption. Expanding its partnerships also enables the company to continue its focus on product development, including records management, information governance, matter mobility and archiving for law firms, along with records and IG solutions for corporations, governments and other clients in highly regulated industries.

“FileTrail has a long tradition of working with highly respected and trusted partners, both for technology integrations and for installing and supporting our industry-leading RM and IG solutions. As automation increasingly drives the advancement of these platforms, we are doubling down on our commitment to enhanced product development to bring the most comprehensive, modern solutions to our clients,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “In dedicating more resources to these development priorities, our path for continued growth relies on an expanded network of sales and implementation partners. We are grateful to work with the industry’s leading consultants and trust them as they represent FileTrail solutions to their clients.”

In addition to the prominent consulting firms that have already signed new partnership agreements with FileTrail, more sales and implementation partners are being identified to further expand the program. Consulting firms and others interested in working with FileTrail can submit to Partner Inquiries.

About FileTrail

Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organizations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organizations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

