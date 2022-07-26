Presidio Federal Appoints Seth Nylund Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Reston, VA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Federal, a purpose-built and mission-driven IT services and solutions provider dedicated to serving the federal government, today announced that Seth Nylund was appointed to the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Capture & Proposal.

In his new role, Mr. Nylund is responsible for driving the strategy and execution of all sales initiatives, increasing revenue, setting the strategic direction to meet corporate goals, and pursuing new revenue streams. Mr. Nylund will report to General Manager Thad Anderson.

“Seth is a results-oriented sales executive with established relationships in Federal Civilian, DOD and Intel sectors and therefore thoroughly understands our customers’ needs. His combination of experience building sales organizations along with his understanding of OEM tools and operations will add depth when providing federal agencies with solutions that bridge the gap between government mandates and unique agency requirements,” says Anderson.

Mr. Nylund has more than twenty years of experience building high performing sales teams that target Federal Civilian, Defense, Intelligence, and State and Local agencies. Prior to joining Presidio Federal, he held various sales leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks, Exabeam, Blue Coat Systems, and Fortress Technologies.

In his prior role as Senior Federal Sales Executive for iboss, Mr. Nylund focused his efforts on Civilian government sales for cybersecurity in the cloud. As Vice President, Public Sector at Exabeam, he managed an insider threat-focused public sector team. Mr. Nylund also rebuilt the Federal Civilian team and tripled revenue as Director of Federal Civilian Sales at Blue Coat Systems. He also made significant contributions to three liquidity events while employed with Brio Software, Digital Harbor, and Fortress Technologies.

“In the last two years the government has experienced a monumental shift in the way workers access information. They need seasoned professionals, architects, engineers and programmers to help them transform their organizations,” said Nylund. “Presidio Federal is well positioned to provide value to a broader set of agencies who are working to modernize and secure their networks, move workloads to the cloud, automate processes with AI and machine learning, as well as secure and manage critical data. I am excited to join the devoted group at Presidio Federal who partner in support of federal government missions.”

Mr. Nylund holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Marymount University, where he graduated with Cum Laude honors.

About Presidio Government Solutions

Presidio Government Solutions, publicly branded as Presidio Federal, leverages its wealth of experience and deep relationships across its partner ecosystem, creating an environment of active collaboration and real-time responsiveness in support of its federal government customers. The company develops and delivers the most advanced technologies, through relationships with partners such as Cisco, Dell Technologies, IBM, AWS, and others. Growth platforms include automation, augmentation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and collaboration within which they design solutions that support customers at any stage of their IT modernization journey. For more information visit www.presidiofederal.com.