Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Provides Insight on Future of U.S. Cannabis Market in Nasdaq News

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its CEO Blake Schroeder has published an article in Nasdaq News to provide the industry with insight on the future of federal cannabis legalization in the U.S.

In his article titled, “​​How Using the CBD Marketplace Can Set a Strong Stage for U.S. Cannabis”, Blake explains how the non-psychoactive hemp CBD market presents a unique opportunity to build a customer base and lay the groundwork for psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales once federally legal. He explains how the THC market, which is currently only legal on a state-by-state basis, can learn from the regulatory, testing, banking, legal, and other business related challenges that the CBD market overcame prior to the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. He highlights how this can help businesses that aim to be in the THC space establish a strong foundation for a federally legal market and provide consumers with safe products.

Blake also highlights the importance of international product pipelines as they present unique opportunities and challenges to provide free access to cannabis products to people around the world and reach new and untapped markets that may loosen cannabis sales restrictions in the future.

“I am very proud of the hard work our company has done to create a legitimate and legal non-psychoactive cannabis marketplace that we have today and am excited to see that replicated in the THC market once our federal legislation changes,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We believe we are well-positioned in that space when it becomes federally legal. We have global infrastructure that we will be able to leverage as laws change around the world for the better.”

To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com/.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.



FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.



