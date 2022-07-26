Digital Dentistry Market is likely to exhibit high growth to reach a market size of US$ 16.3 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recorded sales of US$ 4.20 Bn in 2021, the global digital dentistry market is predicted to experience high growth over the years ahead owing to high product adoption across the world. Demand for digital dentistry products is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2032.



The digital revolution has had a significant impact on dentistry as a field of medicine. In an increasing number of dental disciplines and fields, such as oral public health, prosthodontics and implant dentistry, and oral and maxillofacial pathology and surgery, the trend toward digitalization has increased the output of computer-generated data. This is why contemporary research in the field of dental medicine is concentrating on examining the wide range of potentially advantageous uses of digital and computer-generated data, both, in dental practice and research.

The basic benefits of digital workflow, including CAD-CAM over traditional workflow, include shorter treatment durations, quicker procedures, reduced patient discomfort, elimination of the need for plaster models, and improved predictability. 3D meshes from various imaging examinations can be combined and superimposed to produce a virtual patient, which improves virtual treatment planning and patient communication. This is another important aspect of digital workflow through computer-generated data in dentistry.

Comparing intraoral scans with traditional impressions is one of the quantitative comparisons in digital dentistry that is most frequently researched. Intraoral scanning (IOS) has been thought to produce results for CAD-CAM crowns and short-span fixed partial dentures that are more accurate than conventional practices for dental impressions.

With a vast array of areas of applicability, the digital dentistry market is expected to surge ahead in terms of adoption rate and sales growth, over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

CAD/CAM systems, as products, held a market share of 37% in 2021.

Hospitals held the highest market share as end users in the digital dentistry market with a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021.

North America accounted for a leading market share of around 35% in 2021.

The East Asian market is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 15.4% through 2032.

“Leveraging digital dental workflows and adoption of artificial intelligence to construct virtual patients will propel the growth of the digital dentistry market over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

With intense market competition being seen, key players in the digital dentistry industry space are merging their capabilities to provide long-term products and solutions to target consumers.

Some instances of key developments in the market are:

To speed up innovation in digital dentistry, 3D Systems and Saremco Dental AG formed a strategic cooperation in February 2022. By combining the industry-leading NextDent® digital dentistry solution from 3D Systems with materials science expertise from Saremco, a variety of indications can be addressed by dental labs and clinics with unparalleled precision, repeatability, productivity, and lower overall cost.

In December 2021, Carestream Dental LLC entered an agreement to sell its scanning technology business to Envista Holding Corporation (Envista), a leading dental products company, for US$ 600 million.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the digital dentistry market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (intraoral X-ray systems, intraoral plate scanners, intraoral sensors, intraoral cameras, CAD/CAM systems, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging systems, dental 3D printers, and software) and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental laboratories), across seven key regions of the world.

