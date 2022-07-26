Emile Henry Launches New Ceramic Grilling Cookware

New Castle, DE, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emile Henry launches new grilling cookware, perfect for the grill and beyond. Built for the rigors of the backyard grill, these ceramic cookware pieces include a sauce pot for sauces, baked beans and smokin’ hot sides; a vertical chicken roaster that grills a chicken to perfection while the base roasts aromatics and vegetables; a grill plank for everything from shrimp to asparagus; and an oval grill pan that delicately cooks fish and other seafood on the barbeque, ensuring sublime texture and delicate smoked flavors. All the new Emile Henry grilling cookware is naturally non-stick, and dishwasher safe making clean up easy.

To celebrate National Grilling Month, Emile Henry has partnered with Gustus Vitae gourmet seasonings and JK Adams to offer a giveaway of the new ceramic grilling cookware, BBQ seasonings and a Vermont made cutting board.

Specialists in culinary ceramics for more than 170 years, Emile Henry creates cooking products stamped by its unique savoir-faire. Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure. Emile Henry products are made of all-natural materials and are backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers. Emile Henry is in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

