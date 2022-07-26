AQUAOSO showcases GIS Connect, a climate intelligence platform that helps US financial institutions mitigate climate risk during the recent OnRamp Agriculture conference

Champaign, IL, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQUAOSO Technologies, a climate fintech company improving data and risk management through a state-of-the-art location-based intelligence platform, showcased their latest climate fintech platform, GIS Connect, during the OnRamp Agriculture conference. This conference follows a recent oversubscribed financial round led by existing and new investors.

A number of organizations have invested in the recent round, including Enduring Planet, gener8tor, Otter Creek Investments and Techstars.

The venture capital firm and accelerator, gener8tor, is a sponsor of the OnRamp Agriculture Conference from July 25 to 26, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. The event highlights innovations disrupting agriculture and securing the future of food. AQUAOSO is presenting its map-based software-as-a-service platform, GIS Connect, to further support its expansion into the Midwest.

“We’re pleased to invest in this round and have AQUAOSO participate in our 2022 AgTech program and premiere night,” said Jack Marck, managing director of Illinois AgTech Accelerator. “We’re proud of the work the company is doing to transform the agriculture industry with its climate fintech offerings.”

AQUAOSO intends to leverage the recent investments to provide additional growth capital for the company as it expands across the U.S., providing robust climate and location-based data analytics for financial institutions in the agricultural economy.

“This funding round will allow us to further advance our technologies to more efficiently identify and monitor climate risks and reduce financial uncertainties for lenders and investors,” said Chris Peacock, CEO of AQUAOSO. “We’re honored to have instilled such confidence in our investors that they continue to support our innovation and the value we bring to the agricultural sector.”

Otter Creek Investments, the lead investor from last year's $2 million seed funding round, leads this new round as AQUAOSO continues to strengthen the modern agricultural economy.

"We have been by AQUAOSO's side since 2020 and have seen all the right growth within their company, which is why we have chosen to invest more into their business, stellar team, and goal to work together with financial institutions to mitigate climate risk in agriculture,” said Jessica Haywood, managing partner of Otter Creek Investments.

Enduring Planet, a fintech firm that exclusively funds climate entrepreneurs, is providing a revenue-based loan as part of this round's capital stack to support the growth of AQUAOSO’s client base.

"The AQUAOSO team has built an exceptional business that ticks all the boxes: consistently growing revenues, a large addressable market and meaningful social impact,” said Erin Davis, co-founder and chief operating officer of Enduring Planet. “We’re excited to support their journey as they expand their climate risk offering to financial institutions around the U.S."



AQUAOSO recently received an honorable mention on Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech 2021 list for its technological breakthroughs in the agricultural finance industry.

AQUAOSO contributes to three of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals: 2 (zero hunger), 6 (clean water and sanitation) and, most notably, 13 (climate action). After participating in the 2019 Techstars Sustainability Accelerator in Partnership with The Nature Conservancy, AQUAOSO now serves more than 30 institutional customers, representing some of the nation’s largest lenders, farm credits, community banks, global investment firms and national food brands.

About AQUAOSO:

AQUAOSO is a climate fintech company that provides location-based intelligence tools to financial institutions through a software-as-a-service-based subscription model. Agricultural lenders use AQUAOSO’s GIS Connect platform to integrate their financial data into a map-based platform that incorporates climate analytics to streamline loan processes, improve risk management functions and easily report on climate-related risks. For more information, please visit AQUAOSO.com.

