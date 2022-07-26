DealCloud and Cherre Partner to Expand Access to Commercial Real Estate Data for Investors

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced expanded functionality of DealCloud through a new partnership with Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform.



In this partnership, Cherre will connect asset ownership, building information, and zoning, tax, and mortgage data and integrate it directly into the DealCloud platform using the Cherre API. DealCloud users will see these data points alongside firmwide proprietary information, resulting in an augmented view of current and prospective investments.

The partnership between Cherre and DealCloud supports three key aspects of commercial real estate investment:

Due diligence – Pulling property-level intelligence directly into DealCloud provides investors with an enriched set of data for more meaningful and efficient research and evaluation of prospective investments.

– Pulling property-level intelligence directly into DealCloud provides investors with an enriched set of data for more meaningful and efficient research and evaluation of prospective investments. Business development and sourcing – With details for over 22 million properties in the U.S., real estate investment firms will have access to an extensive database to support proprietary sourcing and research initiatives directly in the DealCloud platform.

– With details for over 22 million properties in the U.S., real estate investment firms will have access to an extensive database to support proprietary sourcing and research initiatives directly in the DealCloud platform. Investment tracking – For owned assets, investors and operators will be able to leverage Cherre to monitor impactful locational changes — including tax and assessment updates and any shifts in market fundamentals surrounding land use — to elevate investment management functions.



“We are excited to work with Cherre to provide the contextual information CRE investors rely on directly in the deal management tool they use on a daily basis,” said Frank Spadafora, Real Estate Industry Principal at Intapp. “The power of DealCloud and Cherre together will vastly improve the identification of target assets and the speed and accuracy of due diligence, leading to better decision making around the acquisition of properties.”

DealCloud is the only true vertically integrated cloud solution for relationship, pipeline, and fundraising management alongside task-based workflow and process automation. It helps CRE firms consistently connect their people, processes, and data and collapse the overall number of solutions in their technology stack.

“We are excited to continue growing our partnership with DealCloud to enhance deal and pipeline management,” said Raj Bhatti, SVP of Client Solutions at Cherre. “By connecting disparate data sets and integrating normalized property-level data directly to the platform, Cherre will enable DealCloud’s customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build accurate models and visualizations.”

Cherre specializes in the ingestion, standardization, resolution, integration, and delivery of real estate data from internal, third party, and public data sources. Cherre’s growing partner network enables customers to seamlessly connect new data sets, providing a holistic portfolio view contextualized and benchmarked against marketwide intelligence.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,050 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

Contacts

Intapp

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director, Intapp

press@intapp.com

678-909-0703



Cherre media

Sean Welch

PAN Communications

cherre@pancomm.com