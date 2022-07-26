Opinov8 Appoints Philip Nicholson as Global People Director

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opinov8 Technology Services, a global provider of software engineering solutions to drive business outcomes through smart technology innovation decision-making, has appointed Philip Nicholson as Global People Director to extend Opinov8's global delivery capabilities.

Following the recent announcement of extending Opinov8's global delivery footprint to North and LATAM by establishing new offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and Barranquilla (Colombia), Philip Nicholson will lead Opinov8's People Strategy worldwide and will help accelerate the execution of its global delivery expansion.

Nicholson is a qualified HR professional with over 10 years of experience in leadership and generalist roles with both operational and strategic focus and also possesses a strong background in direct sourcing recruitment. Having previously driven HR transformation projects in fast-paced commercial businesses across a number of countries he brings a wealth of international experience.

Before joining Opinov8, Philip provided HR Business Partner support to the Technology function at Specsavers and, more recently as Senior Manager - International HR at Vyaire Medical, where he led the HR offering across EMEA.

As Global People Director of Opinov8, Philip Nicholson will be responsible for creating and driving Opinov8's people strategy globally through providing leadership to the people function and partnering the Senior Leadership to enable Opinov8's global expansion.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Opinov8 to lead the People Function at such a critical, challenging and incredibly exciting time and honored to lead our dynamic and talented HR, Recruitment and L&D Teams" — said Philip Nicholson.

Opinov8 aims to bring its best practices and benefits to employees in North & Latin America by opening vibrant new regions that will support Opinov8's growth and help accelerate the execution of its global delivery expansion. The company will create IT job opportunities for technology talents to contribute to the local tech community through the support of education and employee development.

"We're excited to have Philip join our Senior Leadership Team. It is further validation of our journey of growth and investment into our global expansion and in strengthening our Global Team. We are looking forward to our continued growth and success with Philip leading our People Function globally." — said Craig Wilson and Christian Aaen, Co-CEOs of Opinov8.

Press Contact Information

Dariia Pivneva

Digital Marketing Manager

dapi@opinov8.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment