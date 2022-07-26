Vendreo Is The Fast, Safe, And Secure Complimentary Payment Solution For Online Merchants

Poulton-Le-Fylde, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendreo has been designed by an expert team with decades of payments experience and is committed to serving its merchants by delivering solid and dependable solutions that increase their bottom line.

As an Open Banking Payment Gateway, Vendreo offers real-time frictionless direct account payments that are fast, safe, secure and allows you to get paid right from your customers’ mobile banking app and into your company account without any delays.

So, eliminate chargebacks and fraud, whilst reducing your customers’ cart abandonment and increasing revenue. Vendreo makes it easier for you to sell more stuff.

Direct, Safer Payments

Vendreo is the new safer and faster way to receive secure payments.

By utilising Open Banking Payments, you can rest assured that the payments you will receive are virtually instant, convenient, cost-effective (as costs per transaction are lower than traditional card services) and are direct from the end user to the merchant.

Not only this, but due to the strong customer authorisation needed before processing any payments, fraud and chargebacks are virtually eliminated, to provide you a secure and reliable payment solution.

There are several different areas that Vendreo has proven to be effective and provide several benefits to both the consumer and merchant:

As an alternative and complementary eCommerce Payment Gateway

Vendreo Pay delivers single payments and recurring subscription payments by opening your customers’ mobile banking app. Then through the use of the biometric ID check completed by your customers’ own mobile banking app, Vendreo will then ensure that the payment is genuine and secure.

The Vendreo Pay flow is also frictionless, with user input minimised and completion ratios maximised to create a smoother payment process.

Vendreo can be used as a complementary payment gateway to existing popular online payment systems such as Stripe, PayPal, Worldpay, and Klarna.

Recurring Payments

Are you looking for a Stripe Alternative?

Vendreo Pay helps transform one-time visitors to your store into high-value committed customers with their recurring payment options.

This is achieved by increasing the average speed, generating predictable revenue, and supplying ongoing subscriptions, so that paywalls, site access, memberships, donations, and consumables are easier to access and maximise the lifetime value of your customer.

Charities

With single payments or subscriptions directly from the donors’ mobile app to your cause, you can guarantee no holding account or payment delays.

This fast and secure way to donate to charity through Vendreo Pay also helps you keep more of the money and rest assured that you will receive it instantly.

Gaming

With these frictionless transactions, you can receive fast, safe, and secure direct account payments, while effectively eliminating the possibility of fraud.

Vendreo also allows you to connect directly to your players’ bank accounts and verify their ID, as well as safeguarding and reducing problem spending by identifying new VIP’s and helping the operator segment players and personalise their experience.

Tickets

Vendreo Pay is one of the best ways to accept payments for tickets.

Cheaper than card processing and a valued PayPal Alternative, Vendreo ensures that you receive 100% of the money instantly without the threat of scams or fraud.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/vendreo-is-the-fast-safe-and-secure-complimentary-payment-solution-for-online-merchants/