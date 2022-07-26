The Summon Platform, Advanced New DAO Solution on Cardano Announces Community Utility Token Distribution

ZUG, Switzerland, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Summon Platform’s not-for-profit Summon Association announced today that SUMMON utility tokens will become available on Monday, August 15, 2022. SUMMON utility tokens serve as proof-of-membership of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) which has been established using The Summon Platform.



“The Summon Platform emerged from the Cardano blockchain community, and interest in holding SUMMON utility tokens has been overwhelming within the Cardano community,” said Adam Rusch, Summon Association president. “Our community wants to chip-in to support Summon’s speedy development and full availability, so our community token distribution makes this possible.”

“The SUMMON utility token has been developed to enable high trust and integrity in DAO participation and voting,” said Thomas “TCT” DiMatteo, Summon Labs co-founder and CEO. “It's important that early supporters and those who are excited for governance over the Summon DAO and platform can securely obtain tokens during this event. We urge our supporters to acquire SUMMON tokens from the only official source, app.summonplatform.io.”

Distribution of SUMMON tokens will follow the conventional Cardano method, requiring a secure wallet login and exchange of ADA for SUMMON. “For the initial community token distribution, we are restricting access for SUMMON tokens to app.summonplatform.io to guard against illegitimate and counterfeit tokens,” said Riley Kilgore, Summon Labs co-founder and CTO.

“We anticipate making SUMMON utility tokens widely available once The Summon Platform has been fully implemented,” said Matthew Bowen, Summon Labs co-founder and general counsel. “Interested holders are also assured that the initial community token distribution is fully compliant with Summon Association’s governing Swiss law.”

