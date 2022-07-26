Summit State Bank Reports 15% Increase in Net Income to $4,501,000 for Second Quarter 2022 and Declaration of Dividend

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $4,501,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.67. This compares to net income of $3,898,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on July 25, 2022 to be paid on August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.
Net Income and Results of Operations
Net income increased $603,000 or 15% the second quarter of 2022 compared to second quarter of 2021. Net interest income increased to $10,302,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8,976,000 in the second quarter of 2021.
“Our continued increase in net income can be attributed to the Bank’s ongoing focus to grow core operations,” noted Brian Reed, President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic and heading into a new economic environment, the Bank focuses on helping our customers through hardships while also growing core operations. We are pleased the Bank is benefitting from investing time and resources to make our business stronger and more financially sustainable.”
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.36%, annualized return on average assets was 1.85% and annualized return on average equity was 21.26%. The second quarter of 2021 had a net interest margin of 4.13%, annualized return on average assets of 1.76% and annualized return on average equity of 20.18%.
Interest income increased to $11,346,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $10,082,000 in the second quarter of 2021, this was an increase of 13%. The increase in interest income is attributable to a $1,156,000 increase in core loan interest yield primarily driven by increased volume, $54,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and $46,000 increase in investment interest.
Net loans and deposits increased when comparing the second quarter of 2022 to 2021. Net loans increased 11% to $838,265,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $753,979,000 at June 30, 2021. Total deposits increased 7% to $819,932,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $763,953,000 at June 30, 2021. Most of the deposit increase is due to the Bank’s ongoing focus to organically grow local deposits.
Non-interest income increased in the second quarter of 2022 to $2,354,000 compared to $1,597,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $1,953,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1,160,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the second quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses increased 5% in the second quarter of 2022 to $5,298,000 compared to $5,037,000 in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in expenses is primarily due to a $158,000 increase in salaries and benefits net of deferred fees and costs, $52,000 for annual equity grants, and $127,000 increase in marketing and donations.
There was one nonperforming asset for $570,000 or 0.06% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to $464,000 or 0.05% of total assets on June 30, 2021.
The Bank had a provision for credit loss expense of $998,000 in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.58% on June 30, 2022 and 1.50% on June 30, 2021. Most of the increase in the allowance for credit loss was due adjusting the Bank’s qualitative factors in response to recent economic changes.
“We are focused on managing challenges that lie ahead with the local and global economy,” states Reed. “We remain focused on serving our local community. We are a reliable resource for our customers while continuing to be focused on the longer-term growth of our Bank.”
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $980 million and total equity of $85 million at June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.
Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service to customers and results for shareholders. Presently, 65% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, and Super Premier Performing Bank. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The financial results in this release are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in Summit State Bank’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this release due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events or the discovery of additional information.
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|SUMMIT STATE BANK
|STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands except earnings per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,774
|$
|9,618
|$
|21,193
|$
|19,591
|Interest on deposits with banks
|61
|7
|73
|15
|Interest on investment securities
|442
|396
|826
|779
|Dividends on FHLB stock
|69
|61
|134
|104
|Total interest income
|11,346
|10,082
|22,226
|20,489
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|750
|818
|1,460
|1,751
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|200
|194
|393
|387
|Junior Subordinated Debt
|94
|94
|187
|187
|Total interest expense
|1,044
|1,106
|2,040
|2,325
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
|10,302
|8,976
|20,186
|18,164
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|988
|-
|1,123
|335
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded loan commitments
|10
|-
|(14
|)
|-
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit
|losses and unfunded loan commitments
|9,304
|8,976
|19,077
|17,829
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|213
|208
|422
|411
|Rental income
|45
|88
|123
|175
|Net gain on loan sales
|1,953
|1,160
|3,499
|1,509
|Net securities gain
|-
|49
|6
|56
|Other income
|143
|92
|258
|142
|Total non-interest income
|2,354
|1,597
|4,308
|2,293
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|3,311
|3,153
|7,275
|6,170
|Occupancy and equipment
|416
|418
|826
|832
|Other expenses
|1,571
|1,466
|3,484
|2,874
|Total non-interest expense
|5,298
|5,037
|11,585
|9,876
|Income before provision for income taxes
|6,360
|5,536
|11,800
|10,246
|Provision for income taxes
|1,859
|1,638
|3,364
|3,031
|Net income
|$
|4,501
|$
|3,898
|$
|8,436
|$
|7,215
|Basic earnings per common share (1)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.08
|Diluted earnings per common share (1)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.08
|Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (1)
|6,687
|6,677
|6,686
|6,677
|Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (1)
|6,687
|6,682
|6,686
|6,679
|(1) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021
|SUMMIT STATE BANK
|BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands except share data)
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|36,616
|$
|40,699
|$
|56,143
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|36,616
|40,699
|56,143
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $79,613,
|$69,902 and $66,666)
|69,926
|69,367
|67,096
|Total investment securities
|69,926
|69,367
|67,096
|Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $13,452, $12,329 and $11,482
|838,265
|820,987
|753,979
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|5,540
|5,677
|5,841
|Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|4,737
|4,320
|4,320
|4,119
|4,119
|4,119
|Affordable housing tax credit investment
|9,050
|3,500
|-
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|12,532
|9,411
|10,145
|Total assets
|$
|980,785
|$
|958,080
|$
|901,643
|LIABILITIES AND
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Demand - non interest-bearing
|$
|239,813
|$
|234,824
|$
|232,206
|Demand - interest-bearing
|139,765
|147,289
|120,664
|Savings
|66,938
|69,982
|50,380
|Money market
|167,761
|168,637
|162,157
|Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit
|31,062
|29,255
|32,535
|Other time deposits
|174,593
|161,613
|166,011
|Total deposits
|819,932
|811,600
|763,953
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|58,600
|48,500
|48,500
|Junior subordinated debt
|5,898
|5,891
|5,884
|Affordable housing commitment
|5,998
|2,483
|-
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|5,693
|5,324
|4,329
|Total liabilities
|896,121
|873,798
|822,666
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares;
|issued and outstanding 6,687,959, 6,684,759 and 6,676,509 (1)
|37,014
|37,014
|36,981
|Retained earnings
|54,470
|47,644
|41,693
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(6,820
|)
|(376
|)
|303
|Total shareholders' equity
|84,664
|84,282
|78,977
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|980,785
|$
|958,080
|$
|901,643
|(1) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021
|Financial Summary
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Statement of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|10,302
|$
|8,976
|$
|20,186
|$
|18,164
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|988
|-
|1,123
|335
|Provision for (Reversal of) credit losses on unfunded loan commitments
|10
|-
|(14
|)
|-
|Non-interest income
|2,354
|1,597
|4,308
|2,293
|Non-interest expense
|5,298
|5,037
|11,585
|9,876
|Provision for income taxes
|1,859
|1,638
|3,364
|3,031
|Net income
|$
|4,501
|$
|3,898
|$
|8,436
|$
|7,215
|Selected per Common Share Data:
|Basic earnings per common share (5)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.08
|Diluted earnings per common share (5)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.08
|Dividend per share (5)
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.24
|Book value per common share (1)(5)
|$
|12.66
|$
|13.01
|$
|12.66
|$
|13.01
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|Assets
|$
|980,785
|$
|901,643
|$
|980,785
|$
|901,643
|Loans, net
|838,265
|753,979
|838,265
|753,979
|Deposits
|819,932
|763,953
|819,932
|763,953
|Average assets
|975,422
|888,439
|967,308
|880,752
|Average earning assets
|948,762
|872,483
|942,286
|864,616
|Average shareholders' equity
|84,906
|77,477
|85,154
|76,520
|Nonperforming loans
|570
|464
|570
|464
|Total nonperforming assets
|570
|464
|570
|464
|Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
|1,027
|2,160
|1,027
|2,160
|Selected Ratios:
|Return on average assets (2)
|1.85
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.65
|%
|Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
|21.26
|%
|20.18
|%
|19.98
|%
|19.01
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|41.86
|%
|47.86
|%
|47.31
|%
|48.41
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.36
|%
|4.13
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.24
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|10.00
|%
|10.25
|%
|10.00
|%
|10.25
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|10.00
|%
|10.25
|%
|10.00
|%
|10.25
|%
|Total capital ratio
|11.94
|%
|12.33
|%
|11.94
|%
|12.33
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.74
|%
|8.29
|%
|8.74
|%
|8.29
|%
|Common dividend payout ratio (4)
|17.95
|%
|18.68
|%
|19.08
|%
|20.19
|%
|Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|8.70
|%
|8.72
|%
|8.80
|%
|8.69
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.58
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.50
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|2360.36
|%
|2476.35
|%
|2360.36
|%
|2476.35
|%
|(1) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.
|(2) Annualized.
|(3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.
|(4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.
|(5) Adjusted for 10% stock dividend declared; effective October 29, 2021
Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908