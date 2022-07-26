Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) will webcast a live audio feed of its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call with financial analysts on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5.00 p.m. ET.



The webcast will be available on a listen-only basis at investor.sarcos.com. An archive of the call will be available beginning on August 9, 2022, at investor.sarcos.com through September 9, 2022.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity, enable remote operations and reduce operational costs. Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, Guardian® XT™ and the Sapien family of robotic arms, along with Sarcos’ Detect computer vision software and Intellect autonomy software, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has a second location in Pittsburgh, PA. Shares of Sarcos trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC and the company’s stock was added to the Russell 2000® index in 2022. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

