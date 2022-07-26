The Laurel Foundation and Genesis Global Host Local Diverse Youth at Summer Events

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, a privately held, certified woman-owned workforce solutions provider, is joining together with The Laurel Foundation to host transgender/gender diverse youth and youth affected by HIV/AIDS community members to summer events.

The mission of The Laurel Foundation is to empower children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth, through educational and support programs in a safe and trusting environment. As part of its commitment to help the Foundation support these programs, Genesis Global is sponsoring The Laurel Foundation’s members to go to summer camp this August. Camp Laurel and Camp Mulberry (two programs run by The Laurel Foundation) work to increase each child’s self-esteem and empower them through the development of important life skills needed to build independent, successful, and healthy lives. Camp Mulberry is the nation’s first cost-free resident camp program specifically for transgender and gender diverse youth, ages 6-17. Run by The Laurel Foundation, Camp Mulberry is a week-long, residential experience held in Southern California

To help raise funds for The Laurel Foundation summer camps, Genesis Global also supported the recent “The Art Of” fundraising event at Bonhams Los Angeles. The Laurel Foundation hosts numerous fundraisers to help fund free year-round services for its 700 youth.

Additionally, Genesis Global is sponsoring a family Dodgers baseball day August 21 at Dodger Stadium. The event will host 100 of The Laurel Foundation children, plus their families.

Genesis Global has strong roots in supporting diversity and local communities. Founder Anna Church believes in giving back to the areas in which the Company operates: “It’s important to us to be diverse and welcoming. We are committed to investing in the communities in which we operate by mentoring, funding local youth organizations, and creating opportunities.”

According to The Laurel Foundation’s CEO and Founder, Margot Anderson, “Without generous corporate sponsors like Genesis Global, we would not be able to offer the breadth of programs that we do to transgender/gender diverse youth and youth affected by HIV/AIDS. We truly appreciate their support.”

About The Laurel Foundation

The Laurel Foundation serves children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth. The Laurel Foundation’s educational, mental health, and social support programs impact the lives of over 700 children, youth and families affected by HIV/AIDS, and transgender/gender diverse youth each year. For more information on volunteer opportunities please visit Laurel-Foundation.org or email info@laurel-foundation.org

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global is a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, which allows our clients to capture diversity credit. Since 1999, our core business is staffing direct hire, temporary workforce, and contract consulting. www.genesis-global.com

Press Contact:

Luis Gonzalez

Lgonzalez@Genesis-Global.com

213-334-8247

