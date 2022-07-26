Disabled Female War Veteran Approved to Open Jersey City Dispensary

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey City's Cannabis Control Board (CCB) has approved a local disabled war veteran to open a dispensary called "The Other Side Dispensary" in the Heights section of Jersey City. Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez, a local wellness business owner and New Jersey City University doctoral student, is executing on her goal of expanding her wellness brand to include cannabis. Brevard-Rodriguez will be the 1st Black, LatinX, female, LGBTQ, disabled Veteran cannabis operator in the State of New Jersey.

"Our plan is to expand our holistic wellness brand, SW3AT, to The Other Side, where alternative wellness is celebrated," continued Brevard-Rodriguez. "The consumption lounge part of our business model is critical to ensuring we embrace all forms of social equity and safety for vulnerable populations. It's bifurcated for now, but we'll get there. Let's not allow that to overshadow this accomplishment. Tonight, we made history."

"This approval demonstrates Jersey City's commitment to ensuring that diverse populations have the opportunity to be leaders in the cannabis industry," said Brevard-Rodriguez.

The Other Side Dispensary, also known as TOS'D, is a consumption lounge and dispensary located in Jersey City, NJ. With core values based in inclusivity, wellness, and social justice, the dispensary's founders are disrupters in the industry. For more information, please visit @TOSD_Lounge on Instagram or contact Candice Haglier at 347-664-8616 or via email at Tos.dispensary@gmail.com.

