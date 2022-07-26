Vedder Price selects OnePlace Marketing & Business Development to drive organic growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that Vedder Price has selected OnePlace Marketing & Business Development as its next-generation growth engine.



OnePlace Marketing & Business Development helps partner-led firms leverage client, matter, and people data to discover strategic growth opportunities, enhance pitches and campaigns, strengthen client relationships, and enhance firm reputation. The solution brings together disparate data to provide a complete view of the client lifecycle, and leverages applied AI to surface actionable insights.

Vedder Price will use OnePlace Marketing & Business Development to enhance full client lifecycle management across the firm. In addition to providing a one-to-one client relationship management (CRM) system, the solution will support strategic client planning initiatives by illustrating white space and cross-selling opportunities to ensure full client support. OnePlace Marketing & Business Development will also help Vedder Price foster better collaboration between lawyers and marketing and business development teams, ensuring professionals have all relevant client information at their fingertips to strengthen relationships and drive organic growth.

“An important aspect of Vedder Price moving to OnePlace Marketing & Business Development is the integration of disparate systems to create a single source of truth for firmwide data,” said Katherine Miletich, Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price. “We want to create a true ecosystem of connected data and processes, ensuring that it isn’t just accessible to our lawyers, but becomes a valuable hub for all of our professionals to support the firm’s growth initiatives.”

A long-time Intapp client, Vedder Price currently uses OnePlace Risk & Compliance, which leverages AI to thoroughly evaluate new business, expedite conflicts clearance, onboard clients quickly, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. Access to conflicts data through Intapp OnePlace integrations will help Vedder Price streamline the identification and incorporation of cleared prospects into its marketing campaigns and events while ensuring a more targeted approach to pursuing new business.

“Given the strong partnership we have with Intapp, it seems natural to leverage the existing processes and applications to unify and synchronize firm data into One Place Marketing & Business Development,” said David Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Vedder Price.

Founded in 1952, international law firm Vedder Price focuses on M&A/private equity, banking and commercial finance, complex litigation, executive compensation, employment law, investment management, and other business-critical corporate matters. The firm’s 300 lawyers serve its global client base from offices in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Dallas.

“OnePlace Marketing & Business Development gives Vedder Price a connected system of record, engagement, and insight to support the firm’s strategic client development initiatives,” said Lavinia Calvert, General Manager of Marketing and Business Development Solutions at Intapp. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Vedder Price and to partner closely as the firm continues to invest in technology to fully operationalize the firm’s organic growth plans.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,050 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Vedder Price

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with eight offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Dallas. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit vedderprice.com.

