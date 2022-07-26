Fantasy Sports Market Worth US$ 47940 million by 2028 Research Reports with Global Analysis

Pune, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy Sports Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Fantasy Sports market during the forecast period.
In short, the Fantasy Sports market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Fantasy Sports market in any way.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21040755
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fantasy Sports market size is estimated to be worth USD 19930 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 47940 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation: -
Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Segment by Types: -
- Fantasy Football
- Fantasy Hockey
- Fantasy Baseball
- Fantasy Soccer
- Fantasy Basketball
- Fantasy Car Racing
- Others
Fantasy Basketball is the main type, with a share of about 30%.
Segment by Applications: -
- Individual Competition
- Team Competition
Team competition is the main application, which holds a share of about 90%.
To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/21040755
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
North America and Europe are the main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market.
Key Players in the Fantasy Sports Market: -
- FanDuel
- DraftKings
- Yahoo
- ESPN
- CBS
- NFL Fantasy
- Fox Sports Fantasy Football
- MyFantasyLeague
- Bovada
- Sportech
- Fantrax
- StarsDraft
- Fantasy Feud
- Ballr
FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21040755
Key Benefits of Fantasy Sports Market Research Report:
- Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market
- Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report
Detailed TOC of Global Fantasy Sports Market Research Report 2022
1 Fantasy Sports Market Overview
2 Fantasy Sports Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Fantasy Sports Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
4 Global Fantasy Sports Historic Market Analysis by Type
5 Global Fantasy Sports Historic Market Analysis by Application
6 Key Companies Profiled
7 Fantasy Sports Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Fantasy Sports Market Dynamics
10 Global Market Forecast
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21040755
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.