Volteo Digital, a Leading ServiceNow Elite Partner Appoints Chief Operating Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volteo Digital, a US-based leading ServiceNow Elite partner is pleased to announce that Ryan Gallagher has been appointed as the company's Chief Operating Officer for North America, effective July 25, 2022.







Ryan Gallagher

Gallagher brings more than 20 years of experience leading transformation, optimizing value chains, and strengthening operations for global companies in the finance and technology industries. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer at Infoworks. In this role, he was responsible for driving customer success and scaling the company's capabilities worldwide.

Gallagher will serve as COO and be responsible for all aspects of Volteo Digital's service delivery, operations, sales, and customer success in North America. He will report directly to CEO Fernando Gordoa. "I'm excited to welcome Ryan to our executive team," said Gordoa. "He is a powerful addition to our team and a key component in our path to $100M”.

"I'm thrilled to join Volteo Digital and help the team continue to develop innovative solutions for our clients. Volteo Digital has a strong reputation as a leading ServiceNow partner with one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry. I'm thrilled to join the team and drive growth while strengthening the company's core business operations”.

About Volteo Digital



Founded in 2013, Volteo Digital is the ServiceNow Customer and Business Workflow leader – A progressive, transformative company that believes connected enterprises are smart enterprises. With a mission of empowering digital success through the transformation of their customers’ work, the company reimagines business operating models and leverages ServiceNow as an end-to-end enterprise automation platform.