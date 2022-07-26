The Global House Wraps Market is expected to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global House Wraps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310176/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the house wraps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by moisture management and energy saving, implementation of building energy codes and certification programs, and availability of a wide range of products.

The house wraps market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The house wraps market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Perforated house wraps

• Non-perforated house wraps



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of new fire-retardant membranes in house wraps as one of the prime reasons driving the house wraps market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative drainage products designed to tackle bulk water and a growing number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the house wraps market covers the following areas:

• House wraps market sizing

• House wraps market forecast

• House wraps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading house wraps market vendors that include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., ANCI Inc., Benjamin Obdyke Inc., BMC Stock Holdings Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CS Fabric International Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henry Co., INDEVCO Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., James Hardie Building Products Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, MittenBP, Owens Corning, Protecto Wrap Co., R.H. Tamlyn, and Sons LP, Raven Industries Inc., and Berry Global Inc. Also, the house wraps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

