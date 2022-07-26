The companion diagnostics development services market, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market (2nd Edition), 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings.

The growing pipeline of patient-centric targeted therapies has led to a surge in demand for companion diagnostics; these tests are known to improve the success rates of late-stage trials by almost three-fold. The development and approval of these FDA classified high-risk devices requires multidisciplinary expertise and an established network of R&D and production facilities that can be accessed through service providers.

Key Market Insights

Over 150 companies claim to offer companion diagnostics development services, globally

Nearly 60% of the aforementioned players are based in North America, followed by the players located in Europe (30%). Further, this segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which represent 40% of the total service providers.

Nearly 15% players claim to act as one-stop shops, offering services, ranging from biomarker discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization

Most of the service providers (127) provide assay development services, followed by companies (124) offering services for biomarker discovery / identification. Further, NGS is the most popular technique, employed by over 100 service providers.

Over 90 companies are actively involved in companion diagnostics development

Nearly 91% of the total tests can detect mutations in a single biomarker. Amongst these, ErbB gene family (HER-2 and EGFR genes), PD-L1 genes, RAS gene family (KRAS and NRAS genes), BRCA gene family (BRCA1 and BRCA2) and BRAF emerged as the key genes which are assessed by majority of the companion diagnostics.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of ~25%, between 2017 and 2021

Mergers and acquisitions, product development agreements and product development and commercialization agreements account for more than 60% of the total number of deals inked during the given time period. It is worth highlighting that nearly 25% of the total number of deals were signed in 2021. Further, the maximum number (177) of partnerships have been inked for companion diagnostics being developed for the treatment of oncological disorders.

North America is expected to capture ~60% share in the companion diagnostics services market by 2035

Owing to the high costs associated with the clinical validation of companion diagnostics, a significant proportion (~46%) of service revenues is generated from this step, in 2035. In terms of analytical technique used, service contracts involving NGS are anticipated to contribute to more than 35% of the total service revenues generated in 2035. Further, close to 90% of the total service revenues, in 2035, are generated from companion diagnostics development projects for cancer indications.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering services for the development of companion diagnostics ?

? Which are the key geographies where companion diagnostics development service providers are located?

Which analytical techniques are used by the service providers engaged in companion diagnostics services market?

market? Who are the leading companion diagnostics developers ?

? Which biomarkers are most commonly targeted by the marketed products / investigational programs?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering companion diagnostics services?

Which drug developers are most likely to partner with the service providers to seek their expertise?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within companion diagnostics development services market?

Which biomarker-focused targeted drugs developed by big pharmaceutical companies are likely to be administered with companion diagnostics?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across companion diagnostics market ?

The financial opportunity within the companion diagnostics services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Service Offered

Feasibility Studies

Assay Development

Analytical Validation

Clinical Validation

Manufacturing

Type of Technique Used

NGS

PCR

ICH / ISH

Liquid Biopsy

Others

Therapeutic Areas

Oncological

Non-oncological

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report also features detailed transcripts of discussions (in reverse chronological order) held with the following experts:

Mike Klein (Chief Executive Officer, Genomenon)

Mark Kiel (Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Genomenon)

Candace Chapman (Vice President of Marketing, Genomenon)

Anton Iliuk (President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations)

Paul Kortschak (Former Senior Vice President, Novodiax)

Pablo Ortiz (Chief Executive officer, OWL Metabolomics)

Lawrence Weiss (Former Chief Scientific Officer, NeoGenomics Laboratories)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), drug portfolio, details on recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Almac Diagnostic Services

BGI Genomics

Biocartis

Cerba Research

Geneuity Clinical Research Services

Interpace Biosciences

Labcorp (formerly known as Covance)

MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES (MBL)

MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine (formerly known as QIAGEN (Suzhou) Translational Medicine)

MLM Medical Labs

Novogene

Q2 Solutions

Quest Diagnostics

ResearchDx

