Garage Door Industry Leader Opens New Location in Myrtle Beach, Relieves Nationwide Product Delay

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, Skylift Garage Doors (Skylift) has provided the North Carolina and Tennessee markets with premium garage door repair and installation services. This month, the industry leader opens up a new location in Myrtle Beach to serve the Grand Strand and Northeastern South Carolina.

"The nationwide lead time right now for your average garage door is typically 10 to 15+ weeks, but we are excited to offer a 3 to 4 week lead times to Myrtle Beach homeowners and home builders on most products," says Skylift CEO Alex Gaskill.

No longer will Myrtle Beach area homeowners and home builders need to wait an exorbitant amount of time to have a garage door installed or replaced.

Services range from new construction garage door installation and garage door replacement projects, to garage door repairs, including:

• Safety inspections and full system diagnostic

• Broken spring repair

• Door opener and track repair

• Adjusting spring tension

• Springs, cables, rollers, hinges

• Door seal, weather stripping

• Safety photoeyes

• and more.

"Whether you need immediate repairs or are looking to enhance the aesthetic of your home, we're here to assist you and ensure your overhead garage door systems are functioning properly for true peace of mind," says Division President Shawn Adelung.

The new location is located at 2228B Hwy 643 Unit L, Myrtle Beach SC 29577. Visit SkyliftGarageDoors.com or call 843-331-2486 to learn more. Press Contact: Sadelung@skylifted.com

