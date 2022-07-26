Nyla Comes Out of Stealth to Power the Fastest Frontend Experiences for Shopify Merchants

DENVER, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nyla, a 100% no-code frontend platform that delivers significant speed and versatility compared to standard Shopify themes, announced today the public launch of the SaaS platform.

Nyla's platform is delivering upwards of 3x the performance when compared head-to-head with the average Shopify frontend page using Google's Lighthouse metrics. Some of the leading features include:

Instant page loads : Optimized for conversion, average order value and customer experience. Merchants are seeing over 60% lift in conversion after switching to Nyla.

: Optimized for conversion, average order value and customer experience. Merchants are seeing over 60% lift in conversion after switching to Nyla. Fully visual editor : 100% no-code platform that is built for marketing teams and empowers everyone in the organization to make changes without the need for technical development resources.

: 100% no-code platform that is built for marketing teams and empowers everyone in the organization to make changes without the need for technical development resources. Integrations : Best-in-class third-party apps in the Shopify ecosystem work natively within Nyla, including Recharge, Yotpo, Attentive, Yotpo, Klayvio, Affirm, Gorgias, and many more.

: Best-in-class third-party apps in the Shopify ecosystem work natively within Nyla, including Recharge, Yotpo, Attentive, Yotpo, Klayvio, Affirm, Gorgias, and many more. Starter templates powered by top 1% of DTC brands : One-click activation of sections designed and implemented by premium DTC brands.

: One-click activation of sections designed and implemented by premium DTC brands. Unified design system: Allows teams to keep the entire site on-brand, editable and infinitely scalable.

While in stealth mode, Nyla lined up an impressive portfolio of clients including Supergoop!, Jambys, Janessa Leoné, Corpus, Lula, Bokksu, Stryx and many more.

Nyla was founded in 2019 by founder and CEO Michael Bower, who was then chief of esteemed design and development agency Sellry. Working with top DTC e-commerce clients, he saw that brands often sacrifice speed and versatility as they grow and add more functionality to their site. Merchant sites have become bloated with plugins and apps that degrade the user experience and ultimately conversions. A number of established brands have started seeking headless solutions to solve this; however, these options require significant development resources, maintenance and upkeep. Nyla provides the ideal solution that combines best-in-class speed and features, making headless adoptable for any ecommerce brand.

"The results our merchants are seeing are out of this world," says co-founder and CEO Michael Bower. "In an environment like today, every ad dollar counts; that is why we obsess over every millisecond of a page load and are proud to be a driver of revenue for our merchants."

Brands running on Nyla can leverage the technology to run the lightning-fast landing pages or power their full frontend.

Nyla's leadership team consists of e-commerce and startup veterans, including Juan Ferreras as Chief Technology Officer, Stephen Dorman as Chief Product Officer and Nick Anastasiades as Chief Growth Officer.

Nyla raised a $3.3M seed round in September 2021 led by MATH Venture Partners and Dundee Venture Capital with participation from FirstMile Ventures, Forum Ventures, and Summertime Capital.

--

For more information or to book a free consultation please visit https://nyla.app

For press inquiries, please contact press@nyla.app

Related Files

Press Kit - July 2022.zip

Related Images











Image 1: Nyla product overview





Nyla editor and product









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment