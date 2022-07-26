Power Distribution Unit Market size worth $ 10.04 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Power Distribution Unit Market” By Type (Basic PDU, Metered PDU), By Power Phase (Single Phase, Triple Phase), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online Channel), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Power Distribution Unit Market size was valued at USD 2.58 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.04 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Global Power Distribution Unit Market Overview

Data centers are regarded as the primary application category in the power distribution unit industry. Data centers will keep expanding as a result of developments like the Internet of Things (IoT), a billion more people becoming online in developing countries, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, a number of new investors are building facilities in the data center monitoring sector, which is projected to increase market size in the near future. Cirrus Data Services, NOVVA, ESR Cayman, AdaniConnex, and others are a few of these organizations.

This will probably significantly strengthen the market. Some of the major reasons anticipated to propel the market include the proliferation of data center needs, declining power consumption, rapid growth in the amount of data generated, and rising demand for data storage. The Power Distribution Unit Market, however, is facing a significant challenge due to the complexity of data center servers rising.

Key Developments

In April 2022, Cisco International Limited (US) and Telenor ASA (Norway) enhanced their relationship by signing the fourth iteration of their Joint Purpose Agreement (JPA) to empower societies through a better and more secure internet. The firms reaffirmed their shared values, which center on sustainability and dedication to creating the internet of the future in order to close the digital gap and provide kids with secure connectivity and digital skills.

In January 2019, Eaton Corporation, an American multinational power Management Company, announced the launch of its “High-Density rack power distribution unit (PDU) platform”. The new PDU is the latest addition to Eaton’s ePDU G3 line and it offers advanced configurability and serves as an ideal solution for environments in which high power density is essential.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Schneider Electric (France), Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Vertiv (US), nVent (UK), Panduit (US), Aten (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Socomec (France).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Power Distribution Unit Market On the basis of Type, Power Phase, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Power Distribution Unit Market, By Type Basic PDU Metered PDU Switched PDU Intelligent/Monitored PDU





Power Distribution Unit Market, By Power Phase



Single Phase Triple Phase





Power Distribution Unit Market, By Distribution Channel



Offline Online Channel





Power Distribution Unit Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



