The Global Portable Clean-in-Place Market is expected to grow by $ 425.02 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable clean-in-place market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective portable CIP systems compared to stationary CIP systems, expansion of F&B companies, and regulatory mandates fueling the adoption of portable CIP systems.

The portable clean-in-place market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The portable clean-in-place market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Re-use

• Single-use



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the focus on enhancing chip efficiency among manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the portable clean-in-place market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the pharma industry in APAC and the advent of quality 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the portable clean-in-place market covers the following areas:

• Portable clean-in-place market sizing

• Portable clean-in-place market forecast

• Portable clean-in-place market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable clean-in-place market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL, Centec GmbH, Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG, DCI Biolafitte, DME Process Systems Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., HPE Process Ltd., Integrated Process Engineers and Constructors Inc., Interpump Group SpA, Orbijet Inc., Packo Cooling BV, Pierre Guerin SA, Sani Matic Inc, Scanjet Systems AB, SM Biosystems, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Suncombe Ltd., and SYSBIOTECH GmbH. Also, the portable clean-in-place market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

