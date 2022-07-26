FaZe Clan Launches “FaZe Subs” Exclusively Available on DoorDash

FULL MENU COLLABORATION WITH VIRTUAL DINING CONCEPTS INCLUDES

FAZE CLAN INSPIRED SANDWICHES, SAUCES, SIDES AND DESSERTS AND WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER

EXCLUSIVELY ON DOORDASH STARTING JULY 26TH IN SELECT CITIES NATIONWIDE

Download hi-res images HERE .

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) (“FaZe Clan”), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced its first virtual restaurant initiative: ‘FaZe Subs’ with DoorDash as the exclusive on-demand delivery platform.

FaZe Subs is the first product launch from the FaZe Clan DoorDash partnership announced earlier this year. FaZe Clan members worked with chef and TV personality, Virtual Dining Concepts Culinary Director, Chef Eric Greenspan, to create a full specialty menu featuring original sandwiches that will be available exclusively on the DoorDash platform in select cities across 23 states in the US starting today, July 26th, with plans to expand to additional US cities and Canada later this year. The full FaZe Subs menu can be found HERE . Virtual Dining Concepts, the industry leader in the virtual restaurant space credited with creating brands in partnership with major names like MrBeast and Mariah Carey, has been commissioned with helping to bring the FaZe Clan and Chef Eric Greenspan designed menu to life.

"FaZe Subs marks our first foray into a virtual food brand. This ghost kitchen venture is an example of leveraging the FaZe platform into new revenue streams," says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “As a pioneering brand born on the internet, FaZe is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the creator economy’s evolution beyond traditional ad-based revenue to more scalable product-based revenue.“

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan’s roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT DOORDASH:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

ABOUT VDC:

Virtual Dining Concepts empowers kitchens to expand their reach and bring more diverse food, ideas, and experiences to diners. We do this through our solution, which provides virtual restaurant brands and technology to tackle the ever-changing landscape of dining. We're building brands to aggregate different communities of hungry patrons around your restaurant. Brands like MrBeast Burger and FaZe Subs reach unique audiences that can plug into your restaurant and provide additional sales. Our brand communities become invaluable revenue sources for your restaurant. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company’s strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “budget,” “could,” “forecast,” “future,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “strive,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “believe,” “intend,” “expects,” “will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com + alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

DoorDash: cristen.milliner@doordash.com

VDC: pr@virtualdiningconcepts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05abd17c-ebd7-433f-bd72-4e2a3fefb965