The Global Automotive Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 151.8 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192489/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, integration of advanced safety technologies in luxury cars, and rise in technological advances in automobiles.

The automotive technologies market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive technologies market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences and the introduction of infotainment systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive technologies market covers the following areas:

• Automotive technologies market sizing

• Automotive technologies market forecast

• Automotive technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive technologies market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Aptiv Plc, BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Faurecia SE, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192489/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________