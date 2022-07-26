$807+ Million Global Dock Fender Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Dock Fender Market finds that the increasing demand for seaborne trade activities expedites market growth. Primarily driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 672.1 Million in 2021.



The Global Dock Fender Market size is forecasted to reach USD 807.2 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dock Fender Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Extruded Fender, Moulded Fender, Foam-Filled Fender, Pneumatic & Hydro-Pneumatic Fender), by End Use (Naval Ports, Container Ports, Oil and Gas Ports, Cargo Ports), by Sales Channel (Line Fit, Retro Fit), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dock-fender-market-1718/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Dock Fender market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% during the forecast period.

The Dock Fender market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 672.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 807.2 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Dock Fender market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

New Developments in Fender Models to Stimulate the Market Growth

Players active in the market are developing new pneumatic fenders to address the difficulties and problems between boats during crude oil transportation. Manufacturers are developing rugged fenders that meet safety and quality standards to prevent oil spills. Boat fender manufacturers are focusing on developing new and innovative boat fender materials to improve their market position. For example, in December 2017, Yokohama Rubber, a leading manufacturer of marine fenders, developed a floating pneumatic rubber fender with a diameter of 6 meters for use in offshore cargo operations. In addition, it can also be used to construct large offshore structures to increase safety. Further, market participants are developing innovative foam fenders that help minimize spills and accidents. Sales and production of foam fenders are growing due to durability, recovery rate, and long life when using salt water.

Surge in Demand for Seaborne Trade Activities to Hamper the Growth of the Market

The increase in demand for seaborne trade activities is expected to augment the growth of the Dock Fender Market during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to tighter port rules and more significant international trade. In addition, the growing trend of leasing ports and attempts to improve infrastructure are driving up demand for marine fenders. Furthermore, the growth of active and existing ports is expected to boost the marine fender market throughout the forecast period. In addition, an increase in sea transportation operations for petroleum product export and import is expected to increase the utilization of marine vessels and drive demand for marine fenders throughout the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, rising safety concerns are projected to drive demand for dock fenders globally.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/dock-fender-market-1718/0

Benefits of Purchasing Dock Fender Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Dock Fender Market:

Product Type Extruded Fender Moulded Fender Foam-Filled Fender Pneumatic & Hydro-Pneumatic Fender Composites Fender

End-Use Naval Ports Container Ports Oil & Gas Ports Cargo Ports

Sales Channel Line Fit Retro Fit

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dock-fender-market-1718

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the energy & power industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Dock Fender Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dock Fender Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Extruded Fender, Moulded Fender, Foam-Filled Fender, Pneumatic & Hydro-Pneumatic Fender), by End Use (Naval Ports, Container Ports, Oil and Gas Ports, Cargo Ports), by Sales Channel (Line Fit, Retro Fit), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Dock Fender Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. China is regarded as the world's top exporter and handles the most cargo through seaports, mostly due to the country's thriving manufacturing and agricultural sectors. Additionally, a sizable presence of Chinese marine fender suppliers and manufacturers is also anticipated to support the market's growth in the region. Also, the western parts of China are experiencing rapid development, driving the demand for goods for international shipping.

List of Prominent Players in Dock Fender Market:

Dock Fender International Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Shibata Fender Team Group

Qingdao Tiandun Rubber Co. Ltd.

Prosertek Group S.L.

Bridgestone Corporation

Urethane Products Corporation

Fender Tec

MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION.

Malcorp

Yokohama Rubber Company

Technix Rubber & Plastics Ltd

Fender Dock Construction

Schuyler Companies



Recent Developments:

October 2019: The fenders that Fendercare Marine and Yokohoma successfully produced matched the US Navy's specifications for having a diameter between six and seven meters and the capacity to withstand low pressure. The fender complies with ISO 17357 and is 6.8 meters tall and 12.7 meters long. It is built to survive harsh weather conditions, including temperatures as low as -50°C, without suffering any performance degradation.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Dock Fender Market?

How will the Dock Fender Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Dock Fender Market?

What is the Dock Fender market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dock Fender Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Dock Fender Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



• Extruded Fender



• Moulded Fender



• Foam-Filled Fender



• Pneumatic & Hydro-Pneumatic Fender



• Composites Fender



• End-Use



• Naval Ports



• Container Ports



• Oil & Gas Ports



• Cargo Ports



• Sales Channel



• Line Fit



• Retro Fit



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Dock Fender International Inc.



• Trelleborg AB



• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company



• ShibataFender Team Group



• Qingdao Tiandun Rubber Co. Ltd.



• Prosertek Group S.L.



• Bridgestone Corporation



• Urethane Products Corporation



• FenderTec



• MAX GROUPS MARINE CORPORATION.



• Malcorp



• Yokohama Rubber Company



• Technix Rubber & Plastics Ltd



• Fender Dock Construction



• Schuyler Companies Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dock-fender-market-1718/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Backhoe Loader Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Center Pivot, Side shift), by Engine Power (Under 80 HP, 80-100 HP, Over 100 HP), by Distribution Channel (Direct sale (OEM), Indirect sales), by Digging Depth (Under 10 Feet, 10-15 Feet, Over 15 Feet), by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Small demolitions, Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Roofing Systems Market by Roofing Material (Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Roofing Type (Flat Roof, Slope Roof), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Technology (Positive pressure conveying, Vacuum pressure conveying, Combination conveying), by Operation (Dense-phase conveying, Dilute-phase conveying), by Industry (Manufacturing, Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage), by Chemicals (Petrochemicals, Metals minerals & ceramics, Plastic and rubber, Pulp and paper), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Low Voltage Protection and Control Market by Product Type (Protection equipment, Switching Equipment, Monitoring devices), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: