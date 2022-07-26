Aurora Strategy Global welcomes Emma Wakelin

Experienced government and campaign strategist joins one of Canada’s fastest growing public affairs team.

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate for Aurora Strategy Global welcomed Emma Wakelin, the newest member to the Aurora team. “I am thrilled that Emma has chosen to join the Aurora. She brings a wealth of experience that will help clients navigate the world of government. Her in-depth knowledge of federal and provincial governments, having worked as a senior advisor to cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of Provincial Parliament will be an asset to clients.”

“Wakelin is one of the most in-demand campaign strategists in the country. She has run or has served in senior leadership roles on over twenty campaigns at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, and as a result, has exceptional organizational skills and the ability to build a winning team, develop consensus and trust in a competitive environment,” Wieder added.

“Joining Aurora and establishing a practice where I can put my skills to work for clients is something that I look forward,” said Wakelin. “Aurora has a strong reputation, seasoned and experienced team members and international footprint that makes this a good fit.”

Wakelin is passionate about community building and advocacy and is a leading voice in the Ontario 2SLGBTQ and trans communities. With that in mind, she is committed to assisting clients navigate and thrive in the diversity, equity, and inclusion fields.

A gifted performer and producer in the Canadian entertainment industry, Wakelin is a natural storyteller and can help clients craft compelling and effective narratives.



When not working or performing, Emma serves, or has served on many non-profit boards and offers an expertise on board governance for small non-profit organizations.

Aurora Strategy Global is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with offices in Canada, United States and the Middle East.

