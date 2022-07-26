Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. provides new update to shareholders regarding digital dividend

New York, NY, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation announced that its transfer agent, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. (“Liberty”) is continuing to process the request forms coming in from shareholders to receive their digital dividend, some coming in from those who have downloaded the form from the corporate website, and some coming in from the recent, physical mailing the company undertook in mid-June. To further assist in this process, the Company would like to reiterate the following instructions:



For those shareholders who have gone to the company website:

Click the gold button that says ‘Digital Dividend: Click Here’ When the form appears in your browser, click on the ‘download’ arrow in the upper righthand corner of the screen Save the form to your computer desktop Go to your desktop and open the form Fill in the form If your browser allows, sign the form electronically and click to send the form to the company’s transfer agent, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. If your browser does not support the electronic signature, or will not allow you sign electronically, print out the form and sign it by hand. Scan the form and email to Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc at its company website inbox@libertystocktransfer.com. If you do not have a scanner, take a picture of the filled-in, signed form with your phone and email it to Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. at its company’s email address, inbox@libertystocktransfer.com.

For those shareholders who are sending in the physical form, please fill in the form, sign the form, print it out and mail it to the following address:

Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc.

788 Shrewsbury Ave., Suite 2163

Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

732.372.0707

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.