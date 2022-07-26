The Global Spectacle Flanges Market is expected to grow by $ 227.61 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spectacle Flanges Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931943/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the spectacle flanges market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, rising demand from the water and wastewater treatment industry, and growth in the global petrochemical and specialty chemical industries.

The spectacle flanges market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The spectacle flanges market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil and gas

• Water and wastewater management

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the use of steel scrap as one of the prime reasons driving the spectacle flanges market growth during the next few years. Also, rationalization of capacity and cessation of funding from the world bank group for e and p activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the spectacle flanges market covers the following areas:

• Spectacle flanges market sizing

• Spectacle flanges market forecast

• Spectacle flanges market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spectacle flanges market vendors that include Aashish Steel, Bolton Engineering and Manufacturing Ltd., Buffalo Flange Inc., Chengdu Derbo Steel Co. Ltd., KLINGER Ltd., M P Jain Tubing Solutions LLP, Neo Impex Stainless Pvt. Ltd., Nexus Alloys and Steels Pvt. Ltd., Petromat Oil and Gas Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Prosaic Steel and alloys, Quality Forge and Fitting, Raaj Sagar Steels, Rajendra Industrial Corp., Rolled Alloys Inc., Shanxi Donghuang Wind Power Flange Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Special Flange Services Ltd., Texas Flange, Unifit Metalloys Inc., USA Industries Inc., and Veritas Stainless Co. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the spectacle flanges market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

