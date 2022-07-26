WISe.ART’s Metaverse NFT Factory designed as unique virtual and physical space to discover the Metaverse, produce and create NFTs, network and build projects in the Web3

Geneva, Madrid and New York - July 26, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced the launch of the WISe.ART Metaverse NFT Factory designed as unique virtual and physical space to discover the Metaverse, produce and create NFTs, network and build projects in the Web3.



Metaverse NFT Factory helps entrepreneurs, disrupting thinkers, thought leaders, artists, corporates, investors, and the public develop their NFTs strategies and maximize the use of the WISe.ART platform including development of of smart contracts for artists publishing on Wise.ART.

The Metaverse NFT Factory benefits from a selection of artists and a skilled marketing and branding team that guarantee that all NFT’s are of the highest quality, warrant the best prices, and conclude on successful transactions. The versatility of the WISe.ART platform allows content creators to expand their creativity with NFTs showcasing music, promotion marketing campaigns, images, videos, digital real estate, virtual worlds etc.

All NFTs and the platform are secured by WISeKey’s own security technology enabling the protection of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process.

Smart contracts and physical contracts are part of the services provided at the Metaverse NFT Factory including NFTs, usage rights of the NFT buyer, and monetization of their collection. It also allows the original creator to potentially participate in future royalties. This option creates new funding opportunities for artists with large collections, as well as sophisticated ways for a better appreciation of their work.

WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

