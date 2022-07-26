Portable Solar Charger Market Is Growing At 18% CAGR From 2020 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Portable Solar Charger Market Analysis by Type (Small Portable Charger, Foldable Portable Charger, Backpack Solar Chargers and others), Component (Solar Charge Controller, Inverter and Battery), Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” industry registering an 18% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020–2027).

Portable Solar Charger Market Overview

The global portable solar charger market is projected to grow rapidly during the next few years. The increased adoption of portable and smart electronic devices is a major driving force.

Dominant Key Players on Portable Solar Charger Market Covered are:

Goal Zero (US)

Renogy

HQST (Canada)

Go Power (Canada)

Voltaic Systems (US)

Acopower (US)

EMPO-NI off-grid solutions (Germany)

Instapark

Suntactics (US)

Anker Innovations Limited (US)

X-DRAGON

IceTech

Powertraveller International Ltd (UK)

Portable Solar Charger Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Growth Rate (2020 to 2027) 18% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018

Portable solar panel chargers are a must-have for any tech-loving adventurer. Solar chargers come in different power outputs and are compatible with various chargeable devices. Their lightweight and compact size make them suitable to carry everywhere easily, and their features such as water resistance, dust protection, and shockproofing make them suitable for outdoor applications as well.

Portable solar panel chargers perceive increasing adoption among hikers, campers, and trekkers in need of power devices such as phones, cameras, or GPS trackers, on the go. Also, solar panel chargers capable of running high-drain appliances are extensively used to power various devices and expandable solar power stations used by military personnel.

Portable Solar Charger Market Segments

The portable solar charger market report is segmented into types, panel types, components, applications, and regions. The type segment comprises small portable chargers, foldable portable chargers, backpack solar chargers, and others. The panel type segment comprises mono-crystalline, poly-crystalline, amorphous solar, hybrid solar, and other solar panels.

The component segment comprises solar panels, charge controllers, inverters, batteries, and others. The application segment comprises individual consumers, defense, transportation, and others. The region segment comprises the MEA, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Portable Solar Charger Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global portable solar charger market. Factors such as the availability of ample renewable sources and cost-competitive workforces impact the market growth positively. Besides, advancements in charging technologies and devices used in various sectors offer significant opportunities to market players.

The massive increase in production & sales of electronic devices in the region boosts the region’s market shares. Furthermore, increasing foreign direct investments (FDIs) and heavy investments by key players in the region for advanced product developments substantiate the market size.

Europe is another lucrative market for portable solar chargers due to the presence of major players and well-developed infrastructure in this region. Additional factors influencing market revenues are investments in research & development and a large user base in this region.

Moreover, collective efforts by environmentalists and governments to promote renewable energy sources and control rising air pollution levels provide significant market opportunities. Also, rising government initiatives and incentives, subsidies, and schemes to encourage the manufacturing and sales of portable solar chargers boost the market value.

Industry Trends

Solar-powered chargers can provide a constant energy source on the trail and off. Resultantly, they are increasingly becoming a staple for every hiking backpack. These devices are exceptionally compact and lightweight and are capable of collecting enough solar energy to recharge any gadget having compatibility. These chargers deliver high performance with fast charging and can even power two devices simultaneously.

Some are available with even an onboard battery, chargeable by solar panel, allowing more feasibility for the user to charge and store energy when the charger is not connected to any device. This also allows charging different electronic devices indoors or in the event of cloudy environments.

Some portable solar chargers come with additional capabilities, such as load and lighting control, primarily to regulate the power. The increasing use of portable solar chargers to charge smartphones, computers, tablets, and other electronic devices accelerates the market demand. Increasing awareness regarding fossil fuel conservation and rising clean fuel demand boost the size of the portable solar charger market.

Major solar-powered charger manufacturers are developing portable solar chargers that are highly competitive and provide significant efficiency to end-users. They focus on product development as a key strategy to offer suitable portable solar chargers. They come with two or more USB charging ports with smart charging technology optimized to fit the needs of different devices.

Other major growth drivers are the increasing shift towards renewable energy sources, alongside supportive government policies and initiatives to promote renewable power accessibility. Additionally, rapid technological advances and the application of rechargeable products in various applications bolster the demand for portable solar chargers. Increasing adventurous outdoor activities worldwide creates vast market demand.

The portable solar charger market witnesses significant strategic approaches, such as expansions, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Leading market players make huge strategic investments to drive their research and development activities and expansion plans. This market is expected to witness major product launches in 2021 and beyond.

For instance, on May 24, 2022, Bluetti announced the launch of its new portable power station - Bluetti EB3A, capable of serving all the power/ charging needs and minimizing the time it takes to charge large batteries. Unlike their fuel-chugging counterparts, the new power station is quieter, safe to use indoors and is also better for the environment when used with solar panels.

In another instance, recently, on July 07, 2021, Goal Zero, a leading provider of outdoor power, small portable batteries, and solar panels, launched new solar panels - Nomad 20, suiting to applications, such as large portable power stations and solar generators. It is a highly portable solar panel and the best in the Goal Zero solar charger ranking line. The Goal Zero Nomad 20 can charge anything with USB and more and is ideal for camping, hiking, and outdoor uses.

