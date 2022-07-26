The Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 878.49 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310239/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the trade surveillance systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for 360-degree trade surveillance, increasing demand for holistic surveillance solutions from the telecom industry, and a growing need to monitor trade activities.

The trade surveillance systems market analysis includes component and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The trade surveillance systems market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the predictive monitoring of criminal and fraudulent trading activities as one of the prime reasons driving the trade surveillance systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of cloud-based deployments in trade surveillance and the rising need to meet trade regulations and compliance requirements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the trade surveillance systems market covers the following areas:

• Trade surveillance systems market sizing

• Trade surveillance systems market forecast

• Trade surveillance systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading trade surveillance systems market vendors that include Acuity Knowledge Partner, MyComplianceOffice Ltd, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Aquis Exchange PLC, BAE Systems Plc, b-next holding AG, CRISIL Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nasdaq, Inc., NICE Ltd., OneMarketData, LLC, Scila, SIA SpA, SIH ACA Topco LP, Software AG, Solidus Labs Inc, SteelEye Ltd., Trading Technologies International Inc., Trapets AB, and Trillium Management, LLC. Also, the trade surveillance systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

