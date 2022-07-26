Kepler Group Hires Google Sales Partner Veteran as Chief Legal Counsel

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Group, the global digital marketing services pioneer, has hired Ruchi Prasad as General Counsel to bolster its corporate development and sales partner solutions efforts. This strategic hire positions Kepler to help clients navigate increasingly complex privacy and regulatory requirements, and to meet increased demand for first-party data solutions.



Prasad will lead legal affairs for both Kepler, the Group’s media activation and marketing strategy arm, and Napkyn, its recently acquired full-stack Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner business. The companies help brands like AT&T, American Express, Dunkin’ Donuts, J.Crew, Nissan, Pepsico, Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, and over 100 others better leverage the power of data, technology and insights to create meaningful, profitable connections with consumers.

Prasad brings over 12 years of legal experience in global, high-tech markets, most recently as General Counsel for the Americas at Media.Monks and Global General Counsel for MightyHive. She has also held legal policy positions at Twitter and Visa.

“As we continue to invest in our international expansion and burgeoning partner relationships, Ruchi is exactly the right person to strategically inform these opportunities,” said Joshua Lerman, Kepler’s recently-promoted Global CEO. “In the short time since she started, she has already added value to our work with our largest partners.”

Prasad added, “I am thrilled to join Kepler Group and help catalyze this next stage of growth. Kepler and Napkyn leadership teams have built a robust foundation and, as the company continues to innovate and evolve, I look forward to using my experience in global expansion, legal operations, regulatory matters, and data privacy.”

In addition to responsibility for all aspects of Kepler and Napkyn's global legal affairs, Prasad will act as an advisor to the firm's executive leadership on strategic growth initiatives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c1d22ae-27d8-4ba1-96c1-9aea2cecc932