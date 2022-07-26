The Global Multimodal Imaging Market is expected to grow by $ 665.44 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multimodal Imaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310240/?utm_source=GNW

63% during the forecast period. Our report on the multimodal imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, significant opportunities from developing economies, and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

The multimodal imaging market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The multimodal imaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advancements in diagnostic imaging equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the multimodal imaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in R and D and increasing r and d into radiotracers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the multimodal imaging market covers the following areas:

• Multimodal imaging market sizing

• Multimodal imaging market forecast

• Multimodal imaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multimodal imaging market vendors that include Bruker Corp., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, General Electric Co., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediso Ltd., MILabs BV, MR Solutions Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc., Topcon Corp., and TriFoil Imaging. Also, the multimodal imaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

