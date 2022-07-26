Horyou AlphaVerse Launches the First Call for Social Good Partners Advocating Sustainable Development Goals

Social Good-Focused Company Aims to Offer Benefits for Like-Minded Non-Government Organizations and SDGs Related Advocators



NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, French games, technology, and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) and partner Horyou have announced a campaign inviting non-government organizations (NGOs) who would like to join them in building a metaverse focused on Sustainability and Social Good.

Horyou AlphaVerse's primary mission is to enhance the adoption of practices that strengthen Sustainability and Social Good in the real world. In an immersive, gamified environment, it's easy and fun to collaborate, learn from other cultures, and share knowledge and good practices while raising awareness about innovations, impact programs, and charitable causes.

Each organization that partners with the Horyou AlphaVerse shall receive a plot of land featuring a Change Maker House. The Change Maker House is special — it is on street level and features a lounge designed and decorated by its owner. The house has billboards where you can display content, advertise or promote the theme of your community house, projects, charities, etc

A Change Maker House is also a foothold for your community in the metaverse. Owners can organize different events such as lectures, debates, exhibitions, projections, training, etc., create and sell NFT collections, set up forums, and fundraise for their project or social cause.

Owning a Change Maker House comes with financial incentives. Owners can create floors with flats above the ground floor and sell or rent those flats to your community members. The manager of the Change Maker House receives a participation award of 10% on every flat sold within their Change Maker House. Plus, every time the Change Maker House members spend digital assets in the Horyou AlphaVerse, 10% of the amount is reserved in a pool. The members of your community can decide on the utilization of those funds towards the causes your organization is advocating for.

To apply to be a Horyou AlphaVerse partner, or for more information, please visit - https://www.horyoualphaverse.com/partnership-program

An overview of the Horyou AlphaVerse is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/horyou-overview

For more information about AlphaVerse, investors and fans can visit www.cbicorp.io or www.alphaverse.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Telegram , and Instagram .

For more information about Horyou, investors and fans can visit www.horyou.com or www.horyoualphaverse.com and follow them on Twitter .

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or Metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

Disclaimer:

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realisation of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.