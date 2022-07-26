SellMyTimeshareNow.com Delivers Sixth Consecutive Quarter with $60M+ in Offers to Buy or Rent Timeshare

Orlando, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com (“SMTN” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports a record sixth quarter of increased offers and activity for its industry-leading resale and rental platform. In Q2 2022, the Company drove more than 1.1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in nearly 14,000 offers—totaling more than $62 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com.

The Company has reported consistent levels of above-average buyer activity since Q1 2021, delivering at least 11,000 offers and more than $60 million in offer value each quarter for six consecutive quarters—continuing the longest such streak in the company’s nearly 20-year history. SMTN has driven more than $5 billion in offers since it was founded in 2003 and consistently produces web traffic and offer values of more than four times competitors’ published data, and has maintained its position as the leading resale and rental platform in the timeshare secondary market.

“Our teams continue working hard to produce results for our clients,” said Bryan Rand, president of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “We’re a data-driven organization and are confident that the decisions and investments we’re making across the organization will continue to set us apart within the secondary market, especially as rentals come back in full force. We’re uniquely positioned in the rental space—not only because of our premium and expansive inventory, but also because we’ve removed the friction and uncertainty from timeshare rental with our one-click, guaranteed bookings.”

SMTN offers the industry’s only one-click resort week bookings, eliminating the back-and-forth between potential renters and owners to provide a true OTA-style experience. The company also guarantees its rental bookings, providing clients with peace of mind that they will have the room they booked when they check in. Timeshare rentals through SMTN have continued to climb year-over-year, with offers to buy or rent timeshares up nearly 65 percent, driving offer values up by more than 58 percent. In addition to SMTN’s one-click booking engine and guarantee, this activity is the direct result of the increasingly diverse, high-quality inventory available for rent on SMTN.com, as well as a significant investment in targeted marketing efforts and increasing consumer confidence.

“With nearly two years of above-average performance, we’re proud to provide the leading solution for resale and rental in the industry,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “We continue outperforming pre-pandemic levels for buyer offers and rental activity is on the rise, and we remain committed to our investment in our people, platforms, and technology to further enhance our services and drive even more buyers and renters for our clients.”

In addition to offering consumers the world’s largest and most active marketplace for timeshare resale and rental, SMTN provides the industry’s most comprehensive transaction support, working directly with an affiliated brokerage and closing company to provide a consistent, high-quality experience for anyone looking to buy or sell timeshare on the resale market.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world’s largest and most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 4 million visits and producing over $230 million in purchase and rental offers for advertisers annually.