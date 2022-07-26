Bankers Insurance Group Joins IBA’s 5-Star Construction Insurance Award List, Ranked Among Top Choices for Contractors

Saint Petersburg, Florida, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Insurance Group, one of the largest Florida-based private property and casualty insurance carriers, today announced its selection to Insurance Business America’s 5-Star Construction Award list, recognizing the company’s confidence and reputation among construction contractors.

Insurance Business America surveys hundreds of brokers across the country, asking what ranks highest among their priorities when selecting a construction insurer.

“We are honored to debut on the list for the first time this year,” said Ryan Hodges, Vice President of Product and Underwriting, Bankers Insurance Group. “The award from IBA validates our commitment to provide a competitive product mix which meets the needs of today’s contractor. It also highlights our best-in-class customer service which differentiates Bankers from other carriers.”

Bankers Insurance Group offers competitive construction insurance products, mainly builders risk, across the United States.

The construction industry is a key market for Bankers. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, the construction industry has more than 745,000 employers with over 7.6 million employees and creates nearly $1.4 trillion worth of structures each year.

For more information on Bankers Insurance Group’s commercial product mix, visit https://bankersinsurance.com.

About Bankers Insurance Group:

Founded in 1976, Bankers Insurance Group has grown from a small local company to a diverse corporation known for its innovative insurance products and superior customer service.

Bankers Insurance offers a variety of property and casualty products and services. The company writes personal and commercial coverage, including builders risk, business owners, flood and specialized products. New products are currently in development to meet evolving personal and business insurance needs.

