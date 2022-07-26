First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022.

  • Net income was $15.6 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.27 compared to $1.24 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.24% compared to 1.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2021;
  • Credit loss provision was $750 thousand compared to negative provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the second quarter 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.7 million compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2021.1

The Corporation further reported results for the six months ending June 30, 2022:

  • Net income was $36.5 million compared to $29.5 million for the same period of 2021;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $2.95 compared to $2.19 for the same period of 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.43% compared to 1.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2021;
  • Negative provision for credit losses was $5.8 million compared to negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $39.4 million compared to $35.1 million for the same period in 2021.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth continues to be strong which contributed to our fifth straight quarter of net interest income growth.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $2.83 billion versus $2.62 billion for the comparable period in 2021, an increase of $206 million or 7.86%.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022 were $2.89 billion compared to $2.57 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $319 million or 12.41%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $82.9 million or 2.95% from $2.80 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $4.42 billion versus $3.98 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $436 million or 10.93%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.38 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $3.99 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $395 million or 9.89%.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $38.36 at June 30, 2022, compared to $45.08 at June 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the repurchase of 1,056,597 shares of the Corporation's common stock.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at June 30, 2022, was $461.5 million compared to $588.2 million on June 30, 2021. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 404,186 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7.48% at June 30, 2022, compared to 10.75% at June 30, 2021. The decrease was partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.5 million, compared to $35.6 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $4.8 million or 13.59%.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was 3.46% compared to the 3.23% reported at June 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 30 basis points from 3.16% as of March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2022, were $13.5 million versus $20.0 million as of June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.47% as of June 30, 2022, versus 0.78% as of June 30, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $750 thousand, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $2.2 million for the second quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs
In the second quarter of 2022 net recoveries were $202 thousand compared to $152 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2022, was $41.5 million compared to $44.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.44% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.74% as of June 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $10.3 million and $10.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $30.7 million compared to $28.0 million in 2021. The year-over-year change is, in part, impacted by the acquisition of Hancock Bancorp in the third quarter of 2021.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.06% for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, versus 58.75% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.7 million versus $4.1 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 19.17% compared to 19.97% for 2021.

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,
   2022 2022  2021  2022  2021 
END OF PERIOD BALANCES      
Assets $5,006,648$5,081,794 $4,756,284 $5,006,648 $4,756,284 
Deposits $4,383,257$4,395,190 $3,988,751 $4,383,257 $3,988,751 
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $2,887,527$2,804,650 $2,568,713 $2,887,527 $2,568,713 
Allowance for Credit Losses $41,468$40,516 $41,756 $41,468 $41,756 
Total Equity $461,531$525,444 $588,163 $461,531 $588,163 
Tangible Common Equity(a) $367,210$431,629 $501,459 $367,210 $501,459 
       
AVERAGE BALANCES      
Total Assets $5,046,846$5,149,642 $4,751,068 $5,098,244 $4,675,909 
Earning Assets $4,809,570$4,927,680 $4,552,581 $4,868,625 $4,478,345 
Investments $1,432,321$1,468,471 $1,244,551 $1,450,396 $1,188,995 
Loans $2,825,684$2,777,168 $2,619,887 $2,801,426 $2,630,089 
Total Deposits $4,416,542$4,427,806 $3,981,243 $4,422,174 $3,898,974 
Interest-Bearing Deposits $3,519,122$3,525,766 $3,173,782 $3,522,444 $3,116,536 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $103,223$106,005 $101,594 $104,614 $106,021 
Total Equity $494,233$565,123 $600,599 $529,678 $600,634 
       
INCOME STATEMENT DATA      
Net Interest Income $40,469$37,811 $35,628 $78,280 $70,541 
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $41,665$38,908 $36,719 $80,573 $72,678 
Provision for Credit Losses $750$(6,550)$(2,196)$(5,800)$(1,744)
Non-interest Income $10,270$13,738 $10,931 $24,008 $20,225 
Non-interest Expense $30,674$31,344 $27,996 $62,018 $55,635 
Net Income $15,613$20,924 $16,614 $36,537 $29,491 
       
PER SHARE DATA      
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $1.27$1.67 $1.24 $2.95 $2.19 
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.54$ $0.53 $0.54 $0.53 
Book Value Per Common Share $38.36$42.25 $45.08 $38.36 $45.08 
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $32.65$34.71 $38.31 $30.52 $38.43 
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding  12,248 12,538  13,414  12,393  13,473 

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

    
Key Ratios Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,
  2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 
Return on average assets 1.24%1.63%1.40%1.43%1.26%
Return on average common shareholder's equity 12.64%14.81%11.06%13.80%9.82%
Efficiency ratio 59.06%59.54%58.75%59.30%59.89%
Average equity to average assets 9.79%10.97%12.64%10.39%12.85%
Net interest margin(a) 3.46%3.16%3.23%3.31%3.25%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (0.03)%0.18%(0.02)%0.07%0.04%
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.44%1.44%1.74%1.44%1.74%
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 306.97%312.60%223.46%306.97%223.46%
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.47%0.46%0.78%0.47%0.78%
Tier 1 leverage 9.97%9.94%10.72%9.97%10.72%
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 13.51%14.46%17.15%13.51%17.15%

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,
   2022  2022 2021  2022 2021
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $20,273 $13,698$9,430 $20,273$9,430
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $980 $707$1,202 $980$1,202
Nonaccrual loans and leases $8,383 $7,712$14,356 $8,383$14,356
Total troubled debt restructuring $4,146 $4,542$4,460 $4,146$4,460
Other real estate owned $170 $236$989 $170$989
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $13,679 $13,197$21,007 $13,679$21,007
Total nonperforming assets $16,766 $16,728$24,272 $16,766$24,272
Gross charge-offs $2,411 $3,254$1,151 $5,665$3,489
Recoveries $2,613 $2,015$1,303 $4,628$2,913
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $(202)$1,239$(152)$1,037$576


Non-GAAP ReconciliationsThree Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
($ in thousands, except EPS)   
Income before Income Taxes$19,315  $20,759 
Provision for credit losses 750   (2,196)
Provision for unfunded commitments (350)   
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$19,715  $18,563 


Non-GAAP ReconciliationsSix Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
($ in thousands, except EPS)   
Income before Income Taxes$46,070  $36,875 
Provision for credit losses (5,800)  (1,744)
Provision for unfunded commitments (850)   
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income$39,420  $35,131 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 June 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
  
 (unaudited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$412,136  $682,807 
Federal funds sold 11,133   308 
Securities available-for-sale 1,338,452   1,364,734 
Loans:   
Commercial 1,707,105   1,674,066 
Residential 670,641   664,509 
Consumer 509,781   474,026 
  2,887,527   2,812,601 
(Less) plus:   
Net deferred loan costs 4,961   3,294 
Allowance for credit losses         (41,468)          (48,305)
  2,851,020   2,767,590 
Restricted stock 15,620   16,200 
Accrued interest receivable 16,701   16,946 
Premises and equipment, net 69,022   69,522 
Bank-owned life insurance 117,695   116,997 
Goodwill 86,985   86,135 
Other intangible assets 7,336   8,024 
Other real estate owned 170   108 
Other assets 80,378   45,728 
TOTAL ASSETS$5,006,648  $5,175,099 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Non-interest-bearing$886,204  $914,933 
Interest-bearing:   
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 60,311   74,015 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,436,742   3,420,621 
  4,383,257   4,409,569 
Short-term borrowings 84,232   93,374 
FHLB advances 15,912   15,937 
Other liabilities 61,716   73,643 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,545,117   4,592,523 
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;   
Authorized shares-40,000,000   
Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021   
Outstanding shares-12,031,123 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021 2,011   2,009 
Additional paid-in capital 142,390   141,979 
Retained earnings 589,169   559,139 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (126,630)  (2,426)
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,083,869 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021 (145,409)  (118,125)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 461,531   582,576 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$5,006,648  $5,175,099 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
  
 (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including related fees$34,305  $31,966  $66,662  $63,823 
Securities:       
Taxable 6,048   3,355   10,631   6,434 
Tax-exempt 2,492   2,163   4,840   4,237 
Other 358   387   723   733 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 43,203   37,871   82,856   75,227 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 2,473   2,090   4,149   4,376 
Short-term borrowings 176   94   258   192 
Other borrowings 85   59   169   118 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,734   2,243   4,576   4,686 
NET INTEREST INCOME 40,469   35,628   78,280   70,541 
Provision for credit losses 750   (2,196)  (5,800)  (1,744)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION       
FOR LOAN LOSSES 39,719   37,824   84,080   72,285 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:       
Trust and financial services 1,300   1,313   2,672   2,618 
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,886   2,327   5,736   4,570 
Other service charges and fees 4,997   5,039   9,396   9,281 
Securities gains (losses), net    258   5   106 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 603   1,450   1,265   2,843 
Other 484   544   4,934   807 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 10,270   10,931   24,008   20,225 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 15,668   16,031   33,010   31,708 
Occupancy expense 2,372   2,002   4,894   4,151 
Equipment expense 2,959   2,440   5,866   5,018 
FDIC Expense 542   287   970   585 
Other 9,133   7,236   17,278   14,173 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 30,674   27,996   62,018   55,635 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 19,315   20,759   46,070   36,875 
Provision for income taxes 3,702   4,145   9,533   7,384 
NET INCOME 15,613   16,614   36,537   29,491 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)       
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (55,919)  1,772   (124,833)  (9,296)
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 314   472   629   944 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)$(39,992) $18,858  $(87,667) $21,139 
PER SHARE DATA       
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share$1.27  $1.24  $2.95  $2.19 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,248   13,414   12,393   13,473 

 