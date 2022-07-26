Announcing Healthcare Snap, a Free Medicare Tool Democratizing Medicare Cost Transparency

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a company statement, "Healthcare Snap was created because, in our experience, traditional Medicare tools are too difficult and expensive to use. Healthcare Snap will remove barriers to Medicare cost discovery, increase innovation, and allow the ones who are most affected by Medicare costs to empower their futures.

"Medicare data intelligence is lacking at scale in the industry, and our proprietary software leverages over a billion of the latest available healthcare cost records from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that is trapped in obscure, user-unfriendly government website databases to make them available for research with a beautiful, easy-to-use interface that increases transparency and price discovery for how doctors charge for Medicare at the national, state, and city levels."

Healthcare Snap dynamically displays data for over 8 million different medical conditions and procedures that doctors are charging Medicare for across 73 medical specialties like dermatology, oncology, neurology, and psychology in 50 states and over 15,000 cities. We also display local doctors and medical facilities, along with the amounts doctors charge Medicare, ranked lowest to highest with their respective medical codes, and give the user the opportunity to create free, anonymous accounts and share their healthcare experience for any given doctor or procedure."

Future product features and iterations are already in development. We are building tools to decentralize government healthcare data access like Doctor and HCPCS cost calculators and enable Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage plan detail comparisons.

If you are a Medicare provider, broker, journalist, or researcher and would like custom views and dashboards of Medicare data, please contact us for more information.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact@HealthcareSnap.com

Website: https://www.healthcaresnap.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/healthcaresnap

Blog: https://medium.com/@HealthcareSnap

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment