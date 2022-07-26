Wizeline Named a Strong Performer in Modern Application Development Services by Leading Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced that it has been named a “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022 report. Wizeline, who was one of only 14 vendors invited to participate in the 28-criterion evaluation, received the highest possible scores in seven criteria combined across the current offering and strategy categories.



The report found that “Wizeline is a good fit for [businesses] interested in self-sufficiency in strategic MAD areas of their organization.” The company’s reference clients “praise Wizeline’s strategy around commercial models, calling it MAD-friendly and transparent. They also raved about Wizeline’s developer UI, UX, product development, and engineering capabilities.”

“We believe Wizeline’s position as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave report validates our approach to partnering with customers to build truly differentiated products that increase value for their businesses,” says Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “Our talented multidisciplinary teams help clients throughout the product development cycle, and set up client teams for success by modernizing their technologies and practices with data-driven decision making, automation, agile and DevOps methodologies.”

In terms of the company’s people, the report states: “Wizeline talent management excels. With a strong diversity approach that highlights a 2022 100/100 workplace equality program, an apprenticeship program that is 60% female, and a rich training academy, it has built supportive innovative accelerators and services to best manage talent (Wizeline OS) and a performance accelerator for developing, measuring, and promoting employees. Collaboration and MAD transformation services are superior and get support from tools.”

“As technology continues to reframe the business landscape and the talent shortage persists, more organizations are looking for technology service providers to serve as strategic partners and technical advisors in their transformation journeys,” says Danielle Ruess-Saltz, CMO of Wizeline. “By combining technical talent with industry knowledge, we’re enabling our customers to build and optimize exceptional products and teams designed to achieve their desired outcomes. To us, this report further affirms Wizeline’s transformation capabilities.”

Wizeline has established itself as a market leader in digital technology services by delivering exceptional value to its growing portfolio of clients, achieving double-digit growth in revenue and headcount, opening operations in new locations across Latin America, and expanding Wizeline Academy’s training programs and footprint.

