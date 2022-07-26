A Company to Watch — Caton Commercial Expands Brokerage and Property Management Teams

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caton Commercial Real Estate Group continues to build its presence as a leading commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, adding several new members to the team. Six commercial brokers and two support staff members joined the brokerage company and Caton Property Management has added three new team members.

Commercial brokers Fatina Sayegh, Payton Samuel, Russell Tillery, Ivina Latham, Monica Zawadka, and Mike Bauer join Caton with various market and asset class focuses.

Fatina Sayegh is an experienced commercial broker serving industrial owners, tenants, and investors. Her main focus is the I-55 corridor with coverage throughout Will County and the Chicagoland industrial market. She is also bilingual in Arabic.

Payton Samuel is a commercial broker focused on retail properties in the west suburbs of Chicago and is handling the corporate disposition efforts of 7-Eleven.

Russell Tillery is a commercial broker specializing in office and retail leasing and multifamily and mixed-use property sales. He earned his graduate degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois.

Ivina Latham is a commercial broker focused primarily on the retail, flex, and industrial areas of southwest suburban Chicago including Joliet, Will County, and surrounding cities. Latham is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served eight years in the continental United States and abroad.

Monica Zawadka is an experienced commercial broker specializing in serving and advising owners, operators, and investors in the leasing and sales of office space in Naperville and the surrounding suburbs. Originally from Poland, Zawadka is fluent in Polish.

Mike Bauer has been a commercial broker for more than seven years. His areas of expertise include retail properties, the restaurant and bar industry, land development, small industrial, and business brokerage.

Caton teaches best practices and prepares new brokers to provide exemplary service to clients through its Broker Bootcamp program led by Matt Drane, VP of Broker of Development. In addition, the firm champions collaboration, cooperative brokerage, and the power of referrals, both inter-company and within the market to best serve clients.

Caton commercial brokers establish a competitive edge within the marketplace for clients through the full support of Caton's platform, which includes marketing, transaction coordination, administrative support, continued professional development and training, and more. In order to provide this robust platform, Caton has added two additional support team members to meet the needs of this growing brokerage: Kendra Rone and Evan McCarty.

Kendra Rone is the Executive Assistant to Partner and Senior Vice President Christina Caton Kitchel. Rone supports Caton Kitchel in all aspects of her business to ensure key tasks and company initiatives are achieved.

Evan McCarty is a real estate intern at Caton. He is on the path to becoming a full-time broker once he completes his degree in finance at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

Caton Property Management has also expanded its team, welcoming three new team members: Hannah Hoffman, Pat Campe and Maura Fenlon.

Hannah Hoffman is the Administrative Coordinator for property management assisting with the financial reporting, collections, payables, and budgets for a portfolio of properties.

Pat Campe joined Caton Property Management as a Property Manager. He has years of experience managing all types of properties.

Maura Fenlon is the Property Management Accountant handling accounts payable/receivable, financial reporting, bank reconciliation, budgeting, and tenant communications.

Managing across all commercial asset classes, the Caton Property Management team strives to maximize the value of every client's property, always keeping the owner's investment goals in mind while handling tenant relations, financial reporting, property maintenance and repair, and more.

To learn more about Caton and its services, visit www.CatonCommercial.com.

