RVillage Continues to Foster Its Community as It Unveils a Refreshed Logo and New Brand Visuals

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVillage, the internet's largest and most active social network for RVers powered by Roadpass Digital, has unveiled a new brand and logo that reflects its purpose to connect road travelers wherever they are.

The new logo and visual elements for RVillage represent the most memorable aspects of RVing and camping, such as the beautiful, warm, and natural colors of the landscape and glow of the campfire. The approachable and modern typeface brings to life the sense of community that RVillagers enjoy on the platform. These elements demonstrate how the platform inspires its community to make the most of their time on the road.

"Fostering a community of RV owners, enthusiasts, dreamers, and nomads isn't just what we offer — it's who we are," said Steven Hileman, Roadpass Digital's Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We're proud to unveil a new look for RVillage, one that better conveys our purpose to make it easy for RVers to be a part of a diverse community and make the most of their RV."

Along with the refreshed logo and visual elements is a newly launched RVillage Tips & Tricks content hub, offering inspiration to RVers to help make their next trip even better. This hub of helpful resources and content contains an advice column, tips for camp cooking and recipes, guides, and real stories from other RVillagers. The blog is designed to help new RVers learn the ropes from experts while also offering fresh inspiration for seasoned RVers looking to have an even more extraordinary experience in their RV.

RVillage is a part of a suite of leading digital apps by Roadpass Digital that provide campers, RVers, and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's brands also include Roadtrippers, Campendium, and Togo RV.

To learn more about RVillage, visit https://rvillage.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About RVillage

RVillage is the internet's largest and most active social network of RV owners, enthusiasts, dreamers, and nomads that connects people wherever they are. With 500,000 members, this unique, location-aware platform fosters engagement both in-person and online with RVers of similar interests. They actively share tips, ideas, and experiences through RVillage Groups, virtual Get-Togethers, and unforgettable rallies. Learn more about RVillage at rvillage.com.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

