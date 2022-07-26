Vendasta partners with BigCommerce

Saskatoon, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta today announced a strategic partnership with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands. The deal will empower Vendasta partners to deliver professional e-commerce websites to their small- and medium-sized business (SMB) clients in a scaleable way.

Designed with BigCommerce’s Commerce-as-a-Service solution, Vendasta’s Powered by BigCommerce integration allows partners to adopt the solution themselves, or utilize Vendasta’s Marketing Services for delivery.

“Our partners are often faced with a scaling challenge as their product offering grows and client demand increases,” said Janessa Yeomans, Vendasta’s General Manager of Vendors. “E-commerce-enabled websites and complementary features are in high demand. With this partnership, we can provide BigCommerce’s modern enterprise-grade solutions in new and exciting ways directly through the Vendasta platform.”

“Our partnership with Vendasta further extends our commitment to helping merchants around the world innovate and grow their businesses online by powering their stores with best-in-breed e-commerce technologies,” said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce. “Together, BigCommerce and Vendasta provide the modern platform their partners need to take their ecommerce capabilities to the next level.”

Partners will soon be able to activate the BigCommerce platform for resale to SMB clients, providing features like online store creation, SEO, hosting, marketing, and security.

“Our Marketplace of third-party vendor solutions continues to grow in depth and breadth,” said Wayne Thompson, Vendasta Strategic Partner Manager. “Our goal is to enhance what our channel partners are already selling by providing complementary solutions to what they do best. This partnership is a perfect example of serving a market need with a software leader that’s delivering a great platform.”

BigCommerce is anticipated in the Vendasta Marketplace in late 2022. Learn more about Vendasta’s vendor partnerships on our website.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.