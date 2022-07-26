Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.8 Million, or $0.24 per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter of 2022; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.1375 per Share

HELENA, Mont., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago. Second quarter results were impacted by $1.9 million in acquisition costs associated with its merger of First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank (“First Community”). This compared to $317,000 in acquisition costs during the first quarter of 2022, and no acquisition costs in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2022, net income was $4.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.



Eagle’s board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.1375 per share on July 21, 2022. The dividend will be payable September 2, 2022 to shareholders of record August 12, 2022. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.81% based on recent market prices.

“The highlight of the second quarter was completing the acquisition of First Community,” said Peter J. Johnson, CEO. “In the transaction, we acquired nine branches and two mortgage loan production offices. In addition, we added approximately $370 million in assets, $321 million in deposits and $191 million in loans, substantially impacting our balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022. First Community is a highly experienced agriculture and commercial lender with a 130-year operating history in Montana and deep roots in the communities it serves. This merger complements our franchise and positions us well in key commercial and agricultural markets across Montana.”

Eagle closed its acquisition of First Community on April 30, 2022 in a transaction valued at approximately $38.6 million. “The acquisition of First Community brings our total to four completed mergers within the last five years,” said Laura F. Clark, President. “All four transactions further solidify our position as the fourth-largest Montana-based bank and provide us with a unique opportunity to expand our market presence and lending activities across the state.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, except where noted):

Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.09% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.64% in the preceding quarter, and 3.81% in the second quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the loan loss provision, plus noninterest income) increased 15.7% to $23.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $20.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 3.0% compared to $22.6 million in the second quarter a year ago.

million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $20.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 3.0% compared to $22.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Purchase discount on loans from the First Community portfolio was $5.4 million at April 30, 2022 (the “acquisition date”) of which $4.7 million remained as of June 30, 2022.

Remaining purchase discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2022 totaled $829,000 as of June 30, 2022.

30, 2022. The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the First Community, and previous acquisitions, was $790,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to interest accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $108,000 in the preceding quarter.

The allowance for loan losses represented 233.3% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 135.6% a year earlier.

Total loans increased 43.1% to $1.25 billion, at June 30, 2022, compared to $873.9 million a year earlier, and increased 30.5% compared to $958.7 million at March 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased 44.2% to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.15 billion a year ago, and increased 30.0% compared to $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend during the second quarter of $0.125 per share on June 3, 2022 to shareholders of record May 13, 2022.

Balance Sheet Results

In large part due to the First Community acquisition, Eagle’s total assets increased 39.8% to $1.90 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.36 billion a year ago, and increased 27.4% from $1.49 billion three months earlier.

The investment securities portfolio increased to $384.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $264.6 million at March 31, 2022, and $234.0 million at June 30, 2021.

“While a majority of the loan increase was due to the recent acquisition of First Community, organic loan growth was strong, increasing $101.4 million or 10.6% during the second quarter,” said Clark.

Eagle originated $159.2 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $150.5 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.47%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $177.5 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $172.1 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.62%.

Commercial real estate loans increased 32.0% to $486.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $368.3 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 108.8% to $132.6 million, compared to $63.5 million a year ago. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 91.2% to $230.8 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $120.7 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans increased 30.5% to $132.4 million, compared to $101.4 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 19.1% to $128.5 million, compared to $107.9 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 12.0% to $62.4 million, residential construction loans increased 34.0% to $53.9 million, and consumer loans increased 36.7% to $25.8 million, compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 44.2% to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased 30.0% from $1.27 billion at March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 30.2%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 16.1%, savings accounts represented 23.4%, money market accounts comprised 19.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 10.5% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Shareholders’ equity was $162.8 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $152.7 million a year earlier and $143.5 million three months earlier. Tangible book value was $14.82 per share, at June 30, 2022, compared to $19.17 per share a year earlier and $18.08 per share three months earlier.

Operating Results

“Higher yields on interest earning assets contributed to NIM expansion during the second quarter,” said Johnson. “With the recent rate increase enacted by the Federal Reserve in May and June 2022, we anticipate continued improvement in our NIM in future quarters, especially with the possibility of additional rate increases throughout the year.”

Eagle’s NIM was 4.09% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.64% in the preceding quarter, and 3.81% in the second quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $790,000 and resulted in a 20 basis-point increase in the NIM during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $108,000 and a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Average yields on earning assets for the second quarter increased to 4.37% from 4.08% a year ago. For the first six months of 2022, the NIM was consistent with the prior year.

Eagle’s second quarter revenues increased 15.7% to $23.3 million, compared to $20.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 3.0% compared to $22.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2022, revenues were $43.4 million, compared to $47.2 million in the first six months of 2021. The decrease compared to the first six months a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity.

Net interest income, before the loan loss provision, increased 34.8% to $16.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, and increased 41.0% compared to $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, net interest income increased 23.8% to $27.8 million, compared to $22.5 million in the same period one year earlier.

Eagle’s total noninterest income decreased 11.5% to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.3 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 35.1% compared to $11.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.2 million in the preceding quarter and $9.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. These changes are largely driven by the reduced volumes in mortgage activity. In the first six months of 2022, noninterest income decreased 36.7% to $15.6 million, compared to $24.7 million in the first six months of 2021. Net mortgage banking revenue decreased 45.9% to $11.7 million in the first six months of 2022, compared to $21.7 million in the first six months of 2021. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Second quarter noninterest expense increased to $20.0 million, compared to $16.9 million in the preceding quarter and $19.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. Acquisition costs related to the merger with First Community totaled $1.9 million for the current quarter, compared to $317,000 in the prior quarter and no acquisition costs in the year ago quarter. In the first six months of 2022, noninterest expense increased modestly to $37.0 million, compared to $36.3 million in the first six months of 2021. The decrease to salaries and employee benefits expense was offset by acquisition costs in the first six months of the year.

For the second quarter of 2022, the income tax provision totaled $634,000, for an effective tax rate of 26.4%, compared to $695,000 in the preceding quarter, and $893,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

The loan loss provision was $858,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $279,000 in the preceding quarter and $22,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The increase in the loan loss provision was related to current quarter charge-offs, as well as loan growth. The allowance for loan losses represented 233.3% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 202.9% three months earlier and 135.6% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans decreased to $5.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2022, and $8.8 million a year earlier.

Eagle had $345,000 in other real estate owned and other repossessed assets on its books at June 30, 2022. This compared to $346,000 at March 31, 2022, and $6,000 at June 30, 2021.

Net loan charge-offs/recoveries totaled $233,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $79,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $22,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $13.3 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.7 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $11.9 million, or 1.36% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) decreased from 8.24% at March 31, 2022 to 6.45% at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity increased due to stock issued for the First Community acquisition. However, the acquisition also increased goodwill and core deposit intangible. In addition, shareholders’ equity was reduced due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses were a result of increased interest rates. As of June 30, 2022, Eagle’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized.

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 32 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 18,821 $ 17,516 $ 19,013 Interest bearing deposits in banks 17,608 62,697 36,869 Federal funds sold 9,606 14,889 2,790 Total cash and cash equivalents 46,035 95,102 58,672 Securities available-for-sale 384,041 264,635 233,992 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 2,337 1,723 1,874 Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 4,206 2,974 2,974 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 16,947 22,295 56,826 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 132,360 99,242 101,418 Residential 1-4 family construction 53,869 40,968 40,203 Commercial real estate 486,197 432,976 368,327 Commercial construction and development 132,585 105,754 63,501 Farmland 124,544 60,363 66,070 Other loans: Home equity 62,445 53,828 55,739 Consumer 25,775 18,834 18,859 Commercial 128,467 98,471 107,850 Agricultural 106,274 49,836 54,632 Unearned loan fees (1,564 ) (1,591 ) (2,669 ) Total loans 1,250,952 958,681 873,930 Allowance for loan losses (13,325 ) (12,700 ) (11,900 ) Net loans 1,237,627 945,981 862,030 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 9,504 5,750 5,732 Mortgage servicing rights, net 14,809 14,288 12,128 Assets held-for-sale, at fair value 2,041 - - Premises and equipment, net 76,581 69,536 65,627 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 45,563 36,681 28,084 Goodwill 34,740 20,798 20,798 Core deposit intangible, net 8,226 1,660 2,061 Deferred tax asset, net 6,194

3,776 - Other assets 11,621 6,854 8,557 Total assets $ 1,900,472 $ 1,492,053 $ 1,359,355 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing 498,834 371,818 349,017 Interest bearing 1,152,999 898,758 796,585 Total deposits 1,651,833 1,270,576 1,145,602 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,332 18,968 21,254 Deferred tax liability, net - - 625 FHLB advances and other borrowings 4,500 - 9,300 Other long-term debt, net 59,017 58,986 29,830 Total liabilities 1,737,682 1,348,530 1,206,611 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,507,429, 7,110,833 and 7,110,833 shares issued; 8,086,407, 6,694,811 and 6,776,703 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 31, 2021, respectively 85 71 71 Additional paid-in capital 109,410 80,960 80,820 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (5,443 ) (5,586 ) (6,061 ) Treasury stock, at cost (421,022, 416,022 and 334,130 shares at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (9,691 ) (9,592 ) (7,631 ) Retained earnings 87,510 86,750 80,607 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (19,081 ) (9,080 ) 4,938 Total shareholders' equity 162,790 143,523 152,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,900,472 $ 1,492,053 $ 1,359,355





Income Statement (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,895 $ 11,373 $ 11,012 $ 26,268 $ 22,041 Securities available-for-sale 2,011 1,297 1,018 3,308 1,895 FRB and FHLB dividends 38 59 63 97 132 Other interest income 108 39 32 147 58 Total interest and dividend income 17,052 12,768 12,125 29,820 24,126 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 422 312 366 734 768 FHLB advances and other borrowings 15 6 45 21 115 Other long-term debt 648 605 389 1,253 779 Total interest expense 1,085 923 800 2,008 1,662 Net interest income 15,967 11,845 11,325 27,812 22,464 Loan loss provision 858 279 22 1,137 321 Net interest income after loan loss provision 15,109 11,566 11,303 26,675 22,143 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 394 331 293 725 566 Mortgage banking, net 5,491 6,245 9,932 11,736 21,695 Interchange and ATM fees 621 453 494 1,074 919 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 250 207 173 457 331 Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities (6 ) - - (6 ) - Other noninterest income 592 1,057 416 1,649 1,190 Total noninterest income 7,342 8,293 11,308 15,635 24,701 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,431 10,381 12,745 21,812 24,831 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,817 1,678 1,651 3,495 3,081 Data processing 1,413 1,251 1,198 2,664 2,495 Advertising 303 285 251 588 524 Amortization 440 122 143 562 287 Loan costs 587 546 750 1,133 1,472 FDIC insurance premiums 144 93 81 237 162 Professional and examination fees 356 322 328 678 610 Acquisition costs 1,876 317 - 2,193 - Other noninterest expense 1,679 1,953 1,890 3,632 2,788 Total noninterest expense 20,046 16,948 19,037 36,994 36,250 Income before provision for income taxes 2,405 2,911 3,574 5,316 10,594 Provision for income taxes 634 695 893 1,329 2,648 Net income $ 1,771 $ 2,216 $ 2,681 $ 3,987 $ 7,946 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 0.57 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.57 $ 1.17 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 7,410,796 6,506,133 6,775,557 6,960,963 6,775,503 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,422,022 6,518,847 6,794,900 6,973,233 6,791,885





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three or Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 5,219 $ 6,233 $ 10,481 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives $ (419 ) (535 ) $ (513 ) Mortgage servicing income (loss), net $ 691 547 $ (36 ) Mortgage banking, net $ 5,491 $ 6,245 $ 9,932 Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 11,452 $ 24,758 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives (954 ) (2,969 ) Mortgage servicing income (loss), net 1,238 (94 ) Mortgage banking, net $ 11,736 $ 21,695 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 0.40 % 0.60 % 0.80 % Return on average equity 4.71 % 5.79 % 6.84 % Net interest margin 4.09 % 3.64 % 3.81 % Core efficiency ratio* 76.07 % 81.98 % 83.48 % Performance Ratios (Year-to-date): Return on average assets 0.49 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 5.25 % 10.16 % Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.89 % Core efficiency ratio* 78.81 % 76.25 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,458 $ 3,379 $ 5,467 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 2,142 270 1,509 Restructured loans, net 1,112 2,611 1,803 Total nonperforming loans 5,712 6,260 8,779 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 345 346 6 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,057 $ 6,606 $ 8,785 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.46 % 0.65 % 1.00 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.32 % 0.44 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.07 % 1.32 % 1.36 % Allowance / nonperforming loans 233.28 % 202.88 % 135.55 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 247 $ 92 $ 33 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 14 $ 13 $ 11 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 233 $ 79 $ 22 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Capital Data (At quarter end): Tangible book value per share** $ 14.82 $ 18.08 $ 19.17 Shares outstanding 8,086,407 6,694,811 6,776,703 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 6.45 % 8.24 % 9.72 % Other Information: Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,752,916 $ 1,475,049 $ 1,337,040 Average total assets year-to-date $ 1,614,746 $ 1,475,049 $ 1,307,003 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,564,050 $ 1,319,999 $ 1,192,513 Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,442,703 $ 1,319,999 $ 1,165,273 Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,157,839 $ 974,177 $ 899,644 Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,066,515 $ 974,177 $ 894,843 Average equity for the quarter $ 150,419 $ 153,203 $ 156,800 Average equity year-to-date $ 151,841 $ 153,203 $ 156,386 Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,507,765 $ 1,237,341 $ 1,120,826 Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,373,270 $ 1,237,341 $ 1,087,804 * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. ** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding. *** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. **** Includes loans held for sale





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 20,046 $ 16,948 $ 19,037 $ 36,994 $ 36,250 Acquisition costs (1,876 ) (317 ) - (2,193 ) - Intangible asset amortization (440 ) (122 ) (143 ) (562 ) (287 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 17,730 16,509 18,894 34,239 35,963 Net interest income 15,967 11,845 11,325 27,812 22,464 Noninterest income 7,342 8,293 11,308 15,635 24,701 Core efficiency ratio denominator 23,309 20,138 22,633 43,447 47,165 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 76.07 % 81.98 % 83.48 % 78.81 % 76.25 %





Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 162,790 $ 143,523 $ 152,744 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (42,966 ) (22,458 ) (22,859 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 119,824 $ 121,065 $ 129,885 Common shares outstanding at end of period 8,086,407 6,694,811 6,776,703 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 20.13 $ 21.44 $ 22.54 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.82 $ 18.08 $ 19.17 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 1,900,472 $ 1,492,053 $ 1,359,355 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (42,966 ) (22,458 ) (22,859 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,857,506 $ 1,469,595 $ 1,336,496 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.45 % 8.24 % 9.72 %





Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income after loan loss provision $ 15,109 $ 11,566 $ 11,303 $ 26,675 $ 22,143 Noninterest income 7,342 8,293 11,308 15,635 24,701 Noninterest expense 20,046 16,948 19,037 36,994 36,250 Acquisition costs (1,876 ) (317 ) - (2,193 ) - Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 18,170 16,631 19,037 34,801 36,250 Income before income taxes 4,281 3,228 3,574 7,509 10,594 Provision for income taxes, excluding acquisition costs related taxes (non-GAAP) 1,129 771 893 1,877 2,648 Net Income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) $ 3,152 $ 2,457 $ 2,681 $ 5,632 $ 7,946 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.34 $ 0.39 $ 0.57 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.81 $ 1.17





Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 For the quarter: Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 3,152 $ 2,457 $ 2,681 Average total assets quarter-to-date $ 1,752,916 $ 1,475,049 $ 1,337,040 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.80 % Year-to-date: Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)* $ 5,632 $ 2,457 $ 7,946 Average total assets year-to-date $ 1,614,746 $ 1,475,049 $ 1,307,003 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) 0.70 % 0.67 % 1.22 % * See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.