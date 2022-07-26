The Global Cellulose Derivatives Market is expected to grow by $ 2.69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellulose Derivatives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310241/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the cellulose derivatives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing end-use applications, the increasing use of carboxymethyl cellulose in the mini floatation process, and the growth of the textile industry in APAC.

The cellulose derivatives market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cellulose derivatives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Food and beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the recent developments as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose derivatives market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing construction activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulose derivatives market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Birla Cellulose, Cerdia International GmbH, Colorcon Inc., Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., FENCHEM, J M Huber Corp., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co KG, Lamberti Spa, LOTTE Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Sappi Ltd., SE Tylose GmbH and Co. KG, Shandong Head Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Haishen New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the cellulose derivatives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

