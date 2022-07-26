D&H Distributing Adds Microsoft Surface for Business to its Linecard

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, announced it has been authorized to offer the industry-leading Microsoft Surface™ for Business portfolio of devices to the distributor’s channel partners. The Microsoft Surface for Business portfolio delivers premium designs and PC innovation to support a modern device strategy in response to the new normal of hybrid work. D&H solution providers can visit the distributor’s mini-site about this offering at https://www.dandh.com/microsoftsurface.



D&H will provide the Microsoft Surface for Business portfolio of devices including Laptop 4, Laptop Studio™, Laptop Go™ 2, Pro 8, Pro 7+, Pro X, Go 3, Duo™ 2, Studio 2, and Hub 2S. Along with Microsoft 365™, these in-demand devices will play a major part in the distributor’s new Modern Solutions initiative. The Modern Solutions strategy is designed to help channel partners better deliver end-to-end, cloud-based software, hardware, and services to a range of end-users.

The addition of Microsoft Surface for Business devices is essential to D&H’s ongoing focus on work-from-home and business continuity, designed to support the evolving needs of the market as the hybrid workplace continues to take shape. These powerful Microsoft Surface for Business devices provide a new and compelling offering for D&H partners in target markets such as education and healthcare.

The distributor will be able to offer Microsoft Surface for Business in conjunction with the Microsoft 365 foundational solution as part of a customized bundle, delivered through a monthly subscription, and utilizing the XaaS model to accommodate the latest methods by which companies are demanding to consume technology. This also allows companies to assign IT expenses to their operational budgets (as opposed to the capital budget), providing a more economical way to maintain an updated, cutting-edge computing environment. It also plays into D&H’s ongoing “BFG” or Built for Growth initiative, which continues to bring new opportunities and options to promote its partners’ expansion and profitability.

Content around Microsoft Surface for Business will be folded into D&H’s popular Success Path to Cloud program, which gives partners the resources, training, and support to help them create a successful managed services practice incorporating lucrative cloud solutions. D&H’s experts will bundle White Glove and deployment services along with sales of the Microsoft Surface for Business devices, to support solution providers as they deliver this technology on-site at school, medical, or other facility campuses.

“D&H is thrilled to add Microsoft Surface for Business, elevating our linecard with this industry-leading computing solution for a range of verticals,” said Jason Bystrak, vice president of modern solutions at D&H. “It gives our channel partners a compelling option when it comes to providing a comprehensive suite of devices and accompanying MSP offerings. This development is a vital part of our growing Modern Solutions strategy, as we help our partners grow their practices toward more mid-market opportunities.”

“D&H has an upstanding reputation built on supporting its partners and developing their businesses, helping solution providers take advantage of high-performance computing as part of a richly functional, cloud-enabled workplace,” said Jason Jones, Microsoft’s senior partner development manager, Microsoft Cloud. “As the market continues to get more complex, involving different degrees of hybrid infrastructures, we’re glad to extend our relationship with D&H to include our flagship Microsoft Surface for Business devices.”

D&H partners can visit www.dandh.com or call 800-877-1200 to speak to an account representative.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now heading into its 105th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.



The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.



The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh

Contact: Suzanne Mattaboni Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, Inc. For D&H Distributing (610) 737-2140 suzanne@mattaboni.com















