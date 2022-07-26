Global Curved Glass Panel Market Size to Grow by USD 89.7 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Curved Glass Panel Market finds that Growing Improvements and Innovations and increasing demand for luxury automotive some of the factors are propelling the growth of the Curved Glass Panel Market in recent years. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 62.9 Billion in 2021.



The Global Curved Glass Panel Market size is forecasted to reach USD 89.7 Billion by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Curved Glass Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Single-Glazed, Double-Glazed, Other Product Types), by Applications (Architectural, Traffic, Industry, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Curved Glass Panel market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% during the forecast period.

The Curved Glass Panel market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 62.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 89.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Curved Glass Panel market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Growing Improvements and Innovations

Over the past few years, the global market has seen a dramatic increase in demand for the curved glass panel. Growth in demand is primarily due to developmental growth and innovation. Advances in digital production and the automotive quarter present beneficial opportunities for market players within the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Manufacturers adopt curved display technologies for their products and work to develop curved displays of stand decisions for Market expansion. Rising decisions involving the high adoption of luxury cars and growing digital advertising are also expected to accelerate market growth. Moreover, factors with the growing spending potential, rising disposable earnings, and growing demand for luxurious automobiles are expected to fuel growth over the forecast period.

Restraint:

High Prices of Product

The curved glass panel is a noticeably flexible building fabric that holds the nearly infinite possibility for architects. As a long-lasting, secure, and easy-to-preserve aspect, it offers an exciting variety of building uses. The flexibility and flow of this stunning material let in for an unheard-of degree of creativity in the design of a structure. The curved glass panel is an enormously adaptable glass with nearly infinite possibility for flair, presenting vital structural functionality. The execution of perfect curves offers architects the liberty to explore greater natural and fluid ideas. Due to these residences, the curved glass panel is of excessive price. Therefore, the high price associated with the product will create barriers to the boom of the marketplace for curved panels.

Segmentation of the Global Curved Glass Panel Market:

Product Type Single-Glazed Double-Glazed Other Product Types

Applications Architectural Traffic Industry Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Curved Glass Panel Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Curved Glass Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Single-Glazed, Double-Glazed, Other Product Types), by Applications (Architectural, Traffic, Industry, Other Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Regional Analysis :

North America Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Curved Glass Panel Market in 2021 due to the technological improvement in electronics displays and the strong desire for luxury motors. However, developing countries are envisioned to check in a full-size growth attributable to the rising disposable income, growing focus of producers within the location, and the developing adoption of luxurious automobiles.

List of Prominent Players in the Curved Glass Panel Market:

Dlubak

G.James Glass & Aluminium

Bent Glass Design

IQ Glass

Carey Glass

Bent & Curved Glass

Romag

VELUX

Saint-Gobain



Recent Developments:

December 2021 - The Suzuki Motor Corporation SUV, New S-CROSS, introduced the Pioneer Vehicle Navigation System as a factory-installed option. This is the first Suzuki car to use the Pioneer car navigation system in the European market. The car's navigation system has a 9-inch HD high display with a dashboard-sized frame design. In addition to its high-performance navigation capabilities, the system connects to smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto TM and other media sources. It has a custom home screen with three types of location displays: "navigation," "car information," and "sound," allowing users to easily control various tasks.

December 2021- Continental AG launched the MultiViu Sports exhibition platform, a collection of customized bicycle and scooter equipment. MultiViu Sports Shows are built in an area of ​​advanced development that can be easily adapted to meet the needs of various motorcycle riders. KTM, a leading Austrian manufacturer, is currently using the stadium and will install MultiViu Sports 7 in its KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Curved Glass Panel Market?

How will the Curved Glass Panel Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Curved Glass Panel Market?

What is the Curved Glass Panel market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Curved Glass Panel Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Curved Glass Panel Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type Single-Glazed Double-Glazed Other Product Types

Applications Architectural Traffic Industry Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Dlubak

G.James Glass & Aluminium

Bent Glass Design

IQ Glass

Carey Glass

Bent & Curved Glass

Romag

VELUX

Saint-Gobain Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

