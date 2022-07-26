HALO Advisory Inc. & TMG Black Capital appoint Vanessa Thomas as President. Commercial Mortgage Industry leader appoints female President in the male dominated mortgage industry.

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALO Advisory Inc. today announced Vanessa Thomas as President, HALO Advisory Inc. and TMG Black Capital effective immediately.

Vanessa joins HALO from Corporate Canada, where she held a variety of roles over a 17 year commercial banking career across the Big 5 Banks in Canada. Vanessa’s Corporate Commercial & Personal Banking experience she brings to HALO include:

Special Accounts Management

Business Development Manager

Manager of Credit Adjudication



Vanessa adds significant credit adjudication and risk management experience to the industry leading HALO Advisory | TMG Black Capital at a time when the commercial lending company is expanding into Private Lending and Equipment Leasing.

Additionally, Vanessa’s significant commercial banking sales experience will benefit HALO and TMG Black Capital moving forward. In addition to her risk management experience, Vanessa’s sales experience includes:

Senior Commercial Relationship Management

Senior Business Account Management

Senior Personal Banking Relationship Management



“Working with entrepreneurs is my passion and HALO gives me the platform to make a meaningful difference,” says Vanessa Thomas. “I am excited to take HALO to the next level and continue the corporate culture of excellence. Commercial Borrowers deserve access to the very best commercial financing professionals and should be able to work with all the Banks and receive unbiased advice to make decisions. That’s why I chose HALO | TMG Black Capital”

“This move sets up HALO to diversify its leadership across our brands,” says Stephen Thomas, CEO and Principal Broker at HALO Advisory and TMG Black Capital. “Vanessa will inspire many women to consider careers in commercial mortgage brokering and business finance.”

“We’ve had tremendous growth amidst the most difficult times in the history of our industry. We continue to improve our business through our human capital investments and innovation in our service offerings. We are raising capital and onboarding investors to fund our private commercial mortgages. We have equipment leasing launching in the fall and our business advisory and mortgage brokerage is humming.

“HALO is a pure commercial company, and we continue to evolve to stay ahead of the competition and provide a pure commercial environment for our consumers and business partners. Perfection is a continual process and we are committed to providing Canadian consumers with access to the very best commercial lending advice and solutions.”

HALO Advisory: HALO Advisory Inc. is a leading commercial finance company in Canada and consist of HALO Advisory Inc. and HALO Mortgage Advisory Inc. | TMG Black Capital. License #13348.

HALO provides business advisory, commercial, residential, and private mortgage services and investments to small and medium sized businesses, business owner’s, commercial real estate developers, and investors across Canada.

Stephen Thomas

HALO Advisory Inc. | TMG Black Capital

647-948-5837

info@haloadvisory.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65cee24d-3339-4175-9a0e-6c954265ae03

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b84b1d92-2a46-4daf-83d5-536c49d62f45